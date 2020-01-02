Trump Superfund Backlog

In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, water contaminated with arsenic, lead and zinc flows from a pipe out of the Lee Mountain mine and into a holding pond near Rimini, Mont. The community is part of the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund site, where dozens of abandoned mines have left water supplies polluted and residents must use bottled water. The Trump administration has built up the largest backlog of unfunded toxic Superfund projects awaiting clean-up in at least 15 years, nearly tripling the number of sites where clean-ups are ready to go but awaiting money, according to 2019 figures quietly released by the Environmental Protection Agency over the winter holidays. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)