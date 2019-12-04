In this Feb. 8 file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad pauses while speaking about the prospects for peace, at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Afghanistan’s former deputy minister says Khalilzad is in the Afghan capital “to discuss the latest in peace efforts.” Former deputy foreign minister Hekmat Karzai tweeted pictures of his meeting with Khalilzad Wednesday, Dec. 4 saying ‘we spoke about the way forward.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)