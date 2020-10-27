FILE — In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, Theola Carter, left, and Carrie Braxton fill out their ballots on the first day of the state’s in-person absentee voting window for the Nov. 3 election outside the City-County Building In Madison, Wis. With just a week to go until Election Day and 320,000 outstanding absentee ballots in hotly contested battleground Wisconsin, the push is on to get all ballots returned after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to extend the counting deadline. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)