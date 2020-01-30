Members of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, including John Gianoli, left, John Anderson, Richard Windmann, and Kevin Bourgeois, read a press release from the New Orleans Saints as they hold signs during a conference in front of the New Orleans Saints training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. The pro football team acknowledged last week that its front office helped church leaders deal with the public relations fallout that followed the publishing a list of local clergymen the archdiocese deemed “credibly accused” of sexually abusing children. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)