Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.