The Mattson Family Farm, located in Cherry Grove Township is one of 36 recipients of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation's (MFBF) Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2022.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production. The Mattson Family Farm was originally purchased in 1872.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Other 2022 Century Farm families in Goodhue County are listed below, along with the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:
• Cannon Falls — Oak Park Farm, 1872
• Cannon Falls — Scott and Tesha Johnson Family Farm, 1856
• Goodhue — Amundson, 1872
• Goodhue — Justin and Nikki Meyer, 1872
• Goodhue — Klair Family Farm, 1868
• Welch — Berg Ridgeview Farm, 1872
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau also recognize 78 Minnesota farms as 2022 Century Farms.
The Marty & Barb Kehren Farms in Lake City, originally purchased in 1922, is the only 2022 Century Farm family in Goodhue County.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz.
Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.