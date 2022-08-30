As chief of police in Kenyon, Jeff Sjoblom set a goal to bring first responders — police, fire, and ambulance — together for mass casualty training.
That goal came to fruition Aug. 23 during a multi-jurisdictional mass casualty training at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School.
Public safety agencies from around the area participated in scenario-based training hosted by the Kenyon Police Department. Participating agencies included Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Nerstrand Fire & Rescue, West Concord Fire Department, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, Goodhue Police Department, Kenyon Police Department, Cannon Falls Police Department, Zumbrota Police Department, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department.
While it’s something no one wants to ever think about happening, K-W 7-12 Principal Matt Ryan said it’s important to be prepared for a mass casualty event.
Members of the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department shared similar feelings about the “vitally” important training.
“While we hope an emergency situation never arises, this training is critical to efficient and safe responses for all responding departments,” states a post on the KVFD Facebook page.
Sjoblom said the training was more focused on working with control points, and seeing where there could be improvement in his plans.
Along with school administrators, students were also involved in the evening training.
Over 20 student actors participated. A total of four scenarios were run.
