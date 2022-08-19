Matt and Michele Maring have been doing business at Matt Maring Auction Co. in Kenyon since 1980.
The couple were recognized Tuesday evening for their contributions to the community of Kenyon over the last 40 years. Rose Fest committee members recognized Matt and Michele as the 2022 Rose Fest grand marshals.
During an announcement at the Kenyon VFW, Rose Fest committee member Heather Sibley Kerr listed off several reasons why the Maring's were selected. Their contributions to Kenyon and surrounding areas, Sibley Kerr said, include volunteering their services and equipment, providing a valuable service to area farmers, making generous donations to several organizations, providing employment to many people, boosting the local economy, and many other things unnoticed or named.
"Thank you to the both of you for your work in making Kenyon a better place, and congratulations on being named grand marshals for Rose Fest 2022," Sibley Kerr said.
In looking for a grand marshal, the Rose Fest committee seeks members of the community who have made an impact on Kenyon.
Rose Fest committee member Matt Bartel said he suggested Matt and Michele.
"Everyone was in agreement unanimously," Bartel said. "You're not going to find any two people who have given more to the community. Anytime somebody knocks on their door for a fundraiser, there they are. Anytime you need help, there they are. They've done a great job for anyone they've ever worked for. Congratulations to them both."
When it comes to the community of Kenyon, the Marings are equally as grateful to be a part of it.
"Kenyon is very near and dear to both Michele and I," Matt said. "The community has blessed me very good."
Even when he was just starting out as a young guy, Matt said the community was there to support him.
When the former implement decided to sell out, he remembered going up against some "very seasoned, and very good auctioneers," in the interviews. It took the thoughtfulness of four men on the board who suggested giving the spot to a local guy.
"I was so gracious. I just hope we can give back," Matt said. "I like small towns, I love Kenyon. I don't much care for big box stores. We try to shop as much as we can in Kenyon. It's been near and dear to me."
Matt also shared news about a new chapter: slowing down a bit. Part of the business, Matt said, will be sold to another family, but he and his family plan on staying "very" involved over the next three years.
"Just a big thank you to the community," Matt said. "As far as hard work, most of you know I don't work real hard. I run at the mouth a lot. Michele, Adam and Kevin, and we've got a few other employees that take care of it for me, and do it for me. So thank you to the city of Kenyon, we're very honored."