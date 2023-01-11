Kenyon-Wanamingo high school seniors, Cal Luebke and Ashley Rechtzigel, were selected to represent their school for the Academic, Arts and Athletics Award for going above and beyond in all their school endeavors.

Cal Luebke.jpg

Cal Luebke is involved in football, basketball, baseball, trap shooting, band/jazz band, National Honor Society, Student Council and 4-H. (Photos courtesy of Matt Ryan)
Ashley Rechtzigel.jpeg

Ashley Rechtzigel is involved in volleyball, softball, band/jazz band, choir/chamber choir, speech, theater, National Honor Society and Knowledge Bowl.

