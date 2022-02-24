A Kenyon woman was convicted by a federal jury of embezzling more than $700,000 from the owners of several Denny's restaurant franchises around the Twin Cities, and from a family-owned construction company.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, was convicted on 24 counts of fraud, aggravated identity theft and tax crimes following a five-day trial.
Peterson-Janovec has a prior federal fraud conviction from 1998, when she embezzled more than $950,000 from another former employer.
In 2014 Peterson-Janovec became the director of operations for MI5, which owned and operated eight Denny’s franchises in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Peterson-Janovec had managerial oversight for all of the company's restaurant. She controlled the payroll, cash deposits, marketing and vendor billing.
A jury agreed Peterson-Janovec embezzled funds by generating and submitting false requests for vendor payments and then diverting those payments for her own use and benefit. The fraudulent payments included to a company founded by one of Peterson-Janovec's relatives, the charges said. She impersonated vendor employees, including creating fake email accounts, to receive around $336,000 in fraudulent vendor payments.
Peterson-Janovec also manipulated the company’s payroll system to give herself around $20,000 in unauthorized compensation using the names of employees who no longer worked for the company.
After she was fired from the company in 2019, court documents say Peterson-Janovec lied to get another job at a home remodeling and construction company located in Rochester in 2020. She was later promoted to general manager and again gave herself money that she made appear were going to vendors. This netted Peterson-Janovec another $350,000 in as little at 18 months, the charges said.
In total, Peterson-Janovec stole more than $700,000 from her employers. The charges also claimed she failed to pay over $160,000 in taxes on the stolen money.
Peterson-Janovec was found guilty of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, failing to file tax returns and filing a false tax return.
"With this guilty verdict, Ms. Peterson-Janovec has been held accountable for her actions," Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats said in a statement. "I applaud the prosecutors and investigators for skillfully unraveling this years-long fraud