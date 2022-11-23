KWClinic5.JPG

Dr. Brent Born finished examining an owner’s cat. After, he took the time to speak with the owner and explain the best course of action. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

Pet ownership rose to an all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 23 million American households adding a pet, and the vast majority committed to caring for those pets for the long haul, according to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

KWClinic3.JPG

Dr. Brent Born examined a cat before setting a scheduled neutering on Friday. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
KWClinic2.JPG

Inside the waiting room Kenyon Veterinary Clinic are pictures of local pets. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Dr. Candace Born

The staff at Heartland Animal Hospital in Faribault clean Punkin’s teeth Friday. Since the pandemic, a surge of new pet lovers has emerged, bringing more demand to veterinarians everywhere. From left, Dr. Candace Born, technicians Sarah Guse and Sarah Clayton, Dr. Meghan Rosburg and Trisha Whitcomb. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

