It has been only a handful of days since abortion rights have been handed back to the states following the United States Supreme Court decision Friday to overturn the 50-year-old precedent that is Roe v. Wade.
While more than a dozen states have already enacted their "trigger laws," designed to quickly ban abortion following the SCOTUS decision, 16 states have laws protecting abortion rights. In Minnesota, the Minnesota Supreme Court's 1995 ruling in Doe v. Gomez appears set to safeguard abortion rights for the near future.
On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order meant to protect women coming to Minnesota for the procedure. The order also prohibits state agencies from aiding any investigation into someone seeking reproductive health care services that are legal in Minnesota.
Whether or not that will remain the case following the November election, where the governor and every state legislator seat is on the ballot, due to redistricting, is yet to be determined. Locally, current legislators have yet to speak too boldly about the SCOTUS decision one way or the other, but they seem to agree that if there are any changes made to Minnesota's laws surrounding abortion, they will be minimal at most.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said that with the framework of Doe v. Gomez in place, changes to abortion policy are likely to be modest, even if Republicans win full control of the Legislature and Governor’s Mansion.
For example, Draheim said a Republican-led Legislature might seek to expand inspections of abortion clinics. He maintained that suggestions that Minnesota Republicans might be able to enact sweeping abortion bans, as their colleagues have in other states, is merely “fearmongering” from their DFL opponents.
“Regardless of what the structure of the Legislature looks like, I think we’ll see bills introduced to protect life,” said Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. “But with Doe v. Gomez, I don’t see anything changing.”
Although Doe v. Gomez may significantly restrict how much the Minnesota Legislature can alter abortion policy, all sides still seem to agree that this November’s election will be a crucial one in determining just how accessible abortion will be in Minnesota for the foreseeable future.
Shortly after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft ruling was leaked last month, Minnesota Senate DFLers sought to bring nine bills to a full floor vote related to abortion and health. While fully aware that the bills were doomed in the GOP-run body, DFL leaders wanted to lay out a clear agenda of what it might do should it gain a Senate majority in November.
Among the bills included in the package were ones to codify Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Gomez into state law, safeguard access to contraception, eliminate a requirement in state law that physicians read a script to patients before performing an abortion and create a state family leave program.
None of the bills won more than 33 votes, with 41 required to secure a full vote on the Senate floor, bypassing the committee process. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, supported the legislative package, arguing that the decision of whether or not to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor.
“I was disappointed in the (U.S. Supreme) court’s decision,” Frentz said. “I don’t think the government should be taking away rights from women at this point in our country’s history.”
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, is retiring from his seat in the Legislature, so he won’t be part of the abortion debate that is sure to ensue in next year’s session. While Lippert said he understands the “moral complexity” of abortion, he expressed disappointment in the decision, arguing that it removes from women the ability to consider those issues on their own.
“There's moral complexity around the issue of abortion for sure, but the supreme court took away the ability of women and healthcare providers to sort through that moral complexity,” he said. “They're the ones best able to do that.”
Even with the Doe v. Gomez precedent entrenched, local Republican leaders have said the SCOTUS decision last week could be the beginning of change.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, welcomed the ruling and indicated that he believes abortion should be “much more restricted than it is.” He emphasized that the composition of the Legislature will dictate how likely his vision is to gain traction.
“This could be an opportunity for us to have actual debate about what is the proper way of handling abortion rights,” he said. “It will all depend on the result of the election and who is in the majority.”
For Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, he said the decision affirms what he too believes — every life has value.
"I was born and raised Catholic, so our laws around abortion do have me concerned at certain points," Jasinski said. "I support the right to have an abortion in the cases where a mother's life is in danger or there is incest or rape, but I would like to try to find a consensus that falls between that and protecting life."
Stating he believes there has to be a middle ground between supporting mothers and protecting the unborn, Jasinski said he wants to support families who choose life.
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, said that if Republicans are able to win control of the Legislature and Governor’s Mansion in the fall, he hopes the ruling could help usher in a new era of more restrictive abortion policy in Minnesota and across the country.
“I’m very happy with this ruling, because I’m pro-life and pro-Constitution, and nothing in the Constitution says you have a right to abortion,” he said. “My wife and I and all of our friends from church, we hope this will be a turning point for conservative Christians that shows we can have our voice heard.”
Daniels has sponsored legislation to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. Even if something like that doesn’t pass the Minnesota Supreme Court’s muster, he has backed other legislation as well that would seek to place additional regulations and funding restrictions on abortion.
“We have a lot of bills to try to make it safer, but they’ve never even gone through committee,” he said. “I’m anxious for next year, to see what kinds of majorities and minorities we will have in the House and Senate.”
Regardless, both sides of the aisle recognize the difficulty in passing constitutional amendments.
“Amendments are hard to do, as they should be,” said Susan Akland, R-St. Peter. “We don’t want to be amending our Constitution without strong support.”
Instead, Akland said that a potential Republican majority would likely focus on working within the existing framework of Doe v. Gomez as they seek to move state abortion policy in a more restrictive direction.
Even if the effects of the SCOTUS decision may not immediately bring about a dramatic curtailment of access to abortion in Minnesota, Akland said that it represents to her a powerful victory in the struggle to restrict abortion.
“I believe that this decision will save countless unborn lives,” she said. “It is an important statement that recognizes that life is a gift and should be protected.”