After eight years of divided government marked by increasing gridlock, DFLers are making the most of the narrow majorities they secured in St. Paul last fall, moving quickly to enact sweeping reforms around hot button issues from abortion to energy policy.
With a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus offering a wealth of opportunities to cut taxes, invest in new programs or both, the party is wasting no time enacting campaign promises which Gov. Tim Walz struggled to accomplish during his eventful first term.
While much of the DFL’s agenda is still working its way through the committee process, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic haven’t had much trouble so far holding their caucuses together in the face of unified Republican opposition.
Jasinski
The DFL’s success has left Republicans on the outside looking in, with Senate Republicans, like Faribault’s John Jasinski, reduced to providing a strong voice of opposition to major DFL initiatives after six years in the majority.
As the lead Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee, Jasinski will push the case this week against the DFL-led effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Jasinski argued that the bill would worsen the state’s workforce issues and lead to more traffic accidents.
Jasinski’s perch on the Capital Investment Committee provides him a rare bit of influence even in the minority. A bonding bill which includes borrowing would require a three-fifths supermajority in both the House and Senate, though a cash-only bill would require only the simple majority needed for normal legislation.
Jasinski has a series of projects he’d like to see included, such as funding for local wastewater treatment infrastructure, a new water tower in Waseca, and Minnesota’s innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure (BDPI) program.
Jasinski said that Republican willingness to support a traditional bonding bill will largely depend on the DFL’s willingness to negotiate in a transparent manner. DFLers have already talked about pursuing a cash bill, and he is worried that such a bill could be full of partisan priorities.
Petersburg
In the House, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the Republican lead on Transportation. Petersburg said he’s been working closely with the Committee’s Chair Frank Hornstein, to advance shared priorities.
Petersburg is also pushing to fund several local projects, including upgrades and an expansion for the Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Facility, along with $1 million in funding for local workforce development efforts.
With how fast legislation is moving onto the House floor, Petersburg said it can be hard for legislators to analyze it. He also expressed frustration that many bills include new taxes and fees, despite the historic surplus.
“There’s no real concern about dealing with the minority side,” he said. “It’s more about that they have control of the Governor’s Mansion and the two legislative bodies, and they can do what’s been pent up.”
Pfarr and Draheim
Republican legislators say that the DFL has stonewalled virtually all attempts they have at bipartisanship. Rep. Brian Pfarr. R-Le Sueur, and other Republicans have been particularly frustrated by the DFL’s rejection of amendments that would fully exempt Social Security benefits from taxation.
“Almost every vote has been absolutely party line,” said Pfarr. “We have offered I think some reasonable amendments, a lot of good ideas, but they’ve been met with opposition every single time.”
As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the state’s spending, Pfarr said that he is concerned that even with the state enjoying a strong surplus, a spendthrift approach from the legislature could quickly lead to financial trouble.
Pfarr’s Senate colleague, Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake, Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, expressed concern about the growth of government spending proposed by the DFL. Under the Governor’s proposal, he said that state government could grow by one-quarter.
“I don’t know how we’re going to pay for all this,” he said. “They’re going to burn through that surplus in no time at all.”
Daniels
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, is the lead Republican on the Children and Families Committee, which has placed him in the middle of the fight over the DFL’s signature paid family leave proposal, which he says would put small businesses out of business.
Away from the more partisan issues, Daniels has established himself at the legislature as one of the foremost champions of disabled Minnesotans in general and Faribault’s Blind and Deaf Academies in particular.
This session, Daniels is working on one bill that would create a Board of Sign Language Interpreters to provide a voice for the deaf and hard of hearing community, and another that would require closed captioning in public spaces.
Pursell
While Daniels is serving his fifth term, Rice County’s other state House member is new this year. Rep. Kristi Pursell, replaced outgoing State Rep. Todd Lippert, and the two Northfield DFLers share a broadly similar left-of-center perspective.
As the former Executive Director of Clean River Partners, formerly known as the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, Pursell also brings a strong background in agriculture education and the DFL wasted no time in appointing her as Vice Chair of the Agriculture Committee.
Pursell said that she loves talking about agriculture policy and providing a Greater Minnesota perspective in the DFL caucus. She noted that even as the Twin Cities has grown and gained international stature, ag remains the backbone of Minnesota’s economy.
“There’s so many careers in the agricultural field that aren’t farming but are central to our state’s economy,” she said.
DFL leadership also fulfilled Pursell’s wish by granting her a seat on the coveted Education Finance Committee. From there, she and other DFL legislators have continued to push for fully covering the cross-subsidies relating to Special Education and English as a Second Language.
Lieske
Northfield’s new state senator is on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Pursell. Sen. Bill Lieske, R-Lonsdale, was elected with the support of a group called Action4Liberty, a strongly conservative group which challenged not only DFLers but more moderate Republicans as well.
So far, Lieske has focused much of his attention on bipartisan legislation. That includes a bipartisan effort with DFL Sens. John Hoffman and Susan Pha to adjust for inflation the exemptions allowed to cottage food producers, or Minnesotans who make limited amounts of canned goods, baked goods, pickled goods and other “non-hazardous food items.”
Like other local legislators, Lieske has focused on local transportation and infrastructure needs in his district as well. That includes legislation to mandate a speed limit of 45 mph along Highway 19 in Lonsdale, with an eye to reducing traffic accidents.