Many are aware of the Degner Regional Airport nestled on the outskirts of Owatonna. What they may not know, however, is the airport contains a flight school that draws aviation students from all corners of the United States and abroad.
Owner and Chief Flight Instructor of Accelerated Aviation Jim Jacobson has been piloting and instructing since the ‘90s after making quite the career change from farming.
“A good friend’s wife was flying for United and it sounded fun,” Jacobson said. “Turns out gaining a piloting license wasn’t as impossible as I thought and it’s quite attainable.”
He was a flight instructor at Minnesota State University Mankato for several years and also coached the MSU flight team in the ‘90s. In the early 2000s he began as a flight instructor at Minnesota Aviation in Albert Lea and flew freight for PacAir out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Around 2015, he was instrumental in rebranding the Albert Lea flight school to Accelerated Aviation. Just over two years ago, he moved to Owatonna to take over the flight school locally.
“The Accelerated Aviation program is amazing,” he said. “Students are able to earn all of their ratings and certifications in as little as six months. Going the traditional route takes years. Why wouldn’t you want to do it in months?”
While the program can be intense, all students are taught in a one-to-one fashion every day throughout the duration of their training.
Blake Wyse is one such student. He came to the Owatonna school from Ohio after learning about the program through one of the largest aviation events in Wisconsin.
“I heard about the program at the air show in Oshkosh,” Wyse said. “It sounded really good so I’m here and it’s been really great training.”
Accelerated Aviation offers several ratings courses including private pilot, commercial, instrument, multi-engine and more. Students are able to learn on the ground and in the air all in the same place.
“We provide all the written materials they need. We have a flight simulator and a fleet of six aircrafts,” Jacobson said. “There’s single and multi-engine aircrafts as well as a certified mechanic, so our planes are well maintained.”
The Redbird LD simulator allows students to get a real feel for flying on the ground. Using the simulator, students can fly anywhere in the world with any type of weather to test their skills and knowledge. Jacobson said students are required to log at least 40 hours of flying for certification are are able to use the simulator for half of those required hours.
“All of the instruments are exactly how it would be in a real flight,” Jacobson said. “We can switch up where they fly and what they’re able to see, so it’s as realistic as possible.”
Wyse demonstrated a flight in Key West, Florida, with weather conditions that allowed for zero visibility out of what would be a real plane’s windows. In these conditions, he is completely reliant on the gauges and instruments inside the aircraft to safely fly and land the plane.
“It’s easier than you might think to fly with just the instruments,” he said.
Jacobson said with pilots in high demand, he has hopes of expanding the school over the next few years.
“What people don’t realize is you can get certified and start flying and making money in a short time, which can essentially increase your overall career income significantly,” he said. “We’re working with the city to let more people know we’re here and spark an interest in kids looking for a career in aviation.”
While many students have been local to Minnesota, several have come from as far as Alaska, Hawaii and even Australia.
“It really is a great program,” Jacobson said. “We have some of the best instructors, and many students get their instructor certification and stay here to teach and log the needed hours before moving on to some of the commercial airlines.”