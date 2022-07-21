Many are aware of the Degner Regional Airport nestled on the outskirts of Owatonna. What they may not know, however, is the airport contains a flight school that draws aviation students from all corners of the United States and abroad.

Accelerated Aviation

Accelerated Aviation, a flight school located at Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna, has a fleet of six aircrafts and a flight simulator to help people receive a variety of pilot certifications and licenses. Students learn on the ground and in the air on a one-to-one method throughout the duration of their training.
Flight Simulator

Accelerated Aviation student Blake Wyse (left), of Ohio, uses the flight simulator to fly around Key West, Florida, in conditions of zero visibility. Students can use the simulator to log up to half of their required 40 hours of flying to receive their certification. (Emily Kahnke photos/southernminn.com)

