Kenyon and Wanamingo’s veterans organizations like the American Legion Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary, the Honor Guard, Color Guard and Veterans Support Group ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are honored each Memorial Day. They distribute Buddy Poppies to community members, put flags on the graves of fallen soldiers and host Memorial Day parades and services.
As in previous years, local residents will have the opportunity to honor the fallen in both Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Memorial Day services begin in Wanamingo at 8 a.m. with a short program and prayer at the Wanamingo POW/MIA Memorial. Prior to the start of the 9 a.m. parade down Main Street to the Zumbro River Bridge, the Scouts and Lions Club sponsor a free-will-donation breakfast at the Community Center. Breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m.
Wanamingo VFW Commander Gary Floan said all veterans are encouraged to march in the parade. Those unable to march are encouraged to ride in provided vehicles or golf carts. A uniform is not required.
The program at Riverside Park will include words from Mayor Ryan Holmes, musical selections form the Kenyon-Wanamingo Band, readings from high school students, an honor roll of the fallen, salute to the fallen and taps and flag detail.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Prior to Memorial Day, flags will be put on the graves of fallen soldiers in the four local cemeteries.
For those in the Moland area, the Claremont Legion will present a service at 8:30 a.m. in the Moland Church parking lot on Monday.
In Kenyon, a parade will commence through the downtown at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at the Speedway gas station and travel down Highway 60 toward the Kenyon Cemetery, according to Memorial Day Chair Paul Senjem.
A traditional program follows and will include salutes to the fallen, musical selections from the K-W Band and Chorale, and words from speaker Todd Greseth. A Wanamingo resident, Greseth serves as a commissioner for Goodhue County.
Fred Pithey is the honorary marshal this year. Senjem said Pithey served in Korea and was a member of the Kenyon Color Guard.
Members of the Color Guard and Kenyon Veterans Support Group will put flags on the graves of of over 600 veterans, across 17 cemeteries in the surrounding areas on May 19. The support group is a group of about 12 non-veterans who volunteer their time to provide assistance and support to the local Color Guard, American Legion and VFW.
For Memorial Day, Dave Mund, spokesman for the support group, said the group not only helps put flags out, but also provides assistance during the program.
“We also do fundraising for the organizations throughout the year, with lots of breakfasts and fish fries,” Mund said. “Like most organizations, the veterans are getting in their golden ages and can use a hand. That’s the reason we are there. We are glad to help them out any way we can.”
Mund said the group is always looking for new members to join.
Just in the last year, Senjem said there were 23 veterans who died in the local area.
Prior to the Memorial Day parade in Kenyon, VFW Auxiliary Post 141 members will be on Main Street with Buddy Poppies seeking donations.
VFW Auxiliary Post 141 Member Carmen Nesseth said the poppy has become recognized as the memorial flower in countries throughout the world since since World War I.
“When handed a Buddy Poppy give generously,” Nesseth said. “And when you wear your poppy, do it proudly.”
The VFW Buddy Poppy program, VFW Auxiliary Post 141 President Laurie Dale said, provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining local, state, and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home for Children.
Locally, the VFW Auxiliary Post 141 relies on the funds raised from the annual Buddy Poppy drive to boost the relief fund they maintain.
Dale explains the relief fund money is restricted and expended solely to assist veterans, auxiliary members in need, support the VFW National Home for Children, hospital work for veterans and the armed forces, and to foster patriotism.
Through donations received last year, Dale said they were able to give to Goodhue County Veteran Transportation, VFW programs, the nine veterans homes and hospitals serving Minnesota veterans, Christmas goodie bags and valentines for veterans and their families in Kenyon and more.