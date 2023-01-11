Snowy Stop Sign

With four months of winter remaining, many Minnesotans are already weary of snow. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo January 2023)

A third consecutive La Nina pattern has thus far delivered intense winter weather to southern Minnesota, with colder than average temperatures in December and snowfall totals that could be on pace to break records.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Load comments