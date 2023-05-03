As students of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School’s band and choir reflected on what their upcoming show means to them, the emotion was raw.
Their show premiering next Tuesday is titled “Hope” and will honor Rachel Nesseth and Gary Skundberg. Two original songs will be dedicated.
Nesseth was a new KWHS graduate who was killed in a car crash in August. Skundberg is the band’s former director, who died in 2019.
Nesseth’s song is called “To Realms Above” and features the KWHS band and choir. The song was composed by Northfield composer Carl Holmquist.
Skundberg’s piece, “A Song of Joys” by Jesse Beulke, also will be performed for the first time, after having been put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.
He was the band director for decades and the president of the Kenyon Sons of Norway. He lived in Kenyon from 1967 until his death.
A few other songs also will be performed, and a number of award winners will be announced. But these two premiers are the main focuses for the upcoming show.
To have two premiers in one night is unprecedented for KWHS, according to a press release about the show.
To raise funds to pay for the composition of Nesseth’s song, Sidney Majerus and other band and choir officers organized a 5K run, as well as other fundraisers.
“It was completely student led,” said band director Claire Larson. “They planned a 5K. Our goal was to raise about $3,000 and we over doubled what we raised, so we were able to give some of the money back to her family. … So there’s a lot of people that have worked to keep her alive in the community, to keep her spirit here.”
The music
The band and choir officers, who are upperclassmen in leadership roles, reflected on the themes and challenges of Nesseth’s song.
“This is a very difficult piece,” said band officer Ashley Rechtzigel. “So putting this together and putting the work in every single day, it’s definitely been a challenge.
“But you can tell, the second Ms. Johnson tells us to take out ‘Realms Above,’ it’s like the whole mood changes in the room. Everyone’s ready. Pedal to the metal. We’re working towards this. We have a goal and we’re going to reach that goal.”
Grace Nystuen, 17, is performing her first solo in Nesseth’s song.
“I’ve never done solos before this year and Rachel always had the confidence,” she said. “If she did mess up (she would say) like ‘Oh, whatever just get over it.’ And so that’s helped me do it because I just think of her. Like, I want to play good and play it to the best of my ability for her.”
‘Live for Rachel’
Rechtzigel describes Nesseth as her best friend. She said spirituality was extremely important to Nesseth, which inspired the mood of the song.
“She lived through God every day of her life,” Rechtzigel said. “She woke up, she prayed; she ate, she prayed. God was her best friend. She spread faith throughout the entire community. Even when someone didn’t believe, she was like ‘I will be there for you every step of the way.’ She was just so faithful in everything she did.”
Rechtzigel recalled when Nesseth was running hurdles in the section finals for track. Right before being the first to cross the finish line, Nesseth fell down. They shared a hug afterward.
“And that laugh and that cry that we had. I’ll never forget that,” Rechtzigel said. “She was, wow, even in her saddest moments.”
That was the last hug they shared.
Brady Bauer learned hurdles from Nesseth. In the first meet without her, he took Nesseth’s place in the last leg of the race.
“I swear, as soon as I took off in that race, I could just feel like her running with me,” he said. “Because she always ran with me in practice and was always egging me on to do better. I could almost feel her pushing through the race.”
Rechtzigel shared what the performance and song means to her.
“It doesn’t get easier; it just gets better,” she said. “Every day is hard and some are worse than others, but doing things like this just shows that you’re not promised tomorrow. So you just have to live for today and you have to keep living. Live for Rachel because she would want you to.”