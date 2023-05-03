rachel concert 1.jpg

The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band practices for their upcoming spring concert “Hope,” on May 9. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Grace Nystuen, 17, plays the flute as she practices with the rest of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School band. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

As students of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School’s band and choir reflected on what their upcoming show means to them, the emotion was raw.

The brass section of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School practice for their upcoming concert, “Hope.” (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Director Claire Larson leads the band in rehearsal. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School choir practices with the band for their upcoming spring concert “Hope.” (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A sign that reads “You are stronger than you think” hangs in a school that was struck with tragedy in August, when Rachel Nesseth was killed in a car crash. The upcoming Kenyon-Wanamingo High School band and choir’s spring concert is partly in honor of Nesseth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

