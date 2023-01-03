.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Kevin Anderson is hanging it up with the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board.
Anderson joined the board in 2018 and served for four years. He retired from teaching elementary school in 2015 and decided to run for School Board to help the community.
"Partly because for so many years people didn't sign up to run for the board," Anderson said. "I had to do my civic duty."
Anderson said through his four-year term on the board, he was able to affect change and policy behind the scenes of the Kenyon-Wanamingo schools.
"We've got a wonderful school. Great staff full of people who are dedicated." As a board member I said what I said when I was teaching. It's about what's best for students. That always played a part in how I decided to vote on things."
Anderson was a teacher for 30 years. He originally taught for four years, then took a break, and then returned. He taught fourth graders for the majority of his remaining years. His first two years teaching were spent in Le Sueur. Then he moved on to Washington Elementary in Faribault, then Zumbrota-Mazeppa for four years, and finally rounding out the majority of his career at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
"It's the best job in the world," Anderson said. "Financially, yeah, teachers don't get paid nearly enough for what they do. But the rewards come in so many other ways that the money becomes secondary — seeing students achieve and go out into the world and become successful in their chosen fields."
When asked why he decided to retire from the board, Anderson pointed to his age.
"I'm 71 now, and in four years I'll be 75. I think it's time for me to step aside," he said.
Anderson said he has faith the K-W School Board will continue to support K-W schools. Anderson backs his replacement, James Jarvis, a Wanamingo resident. Jarvis has children in the school system and Anderson says this will help his decision-making on the board.
"We have a really good board," Anderson said. "I've always been proud to be a part of the Kenyon-Wanamingo system — as a teacher and as a board member. We have a first-class school here with a lot of dedicated staff members."
Anderson is a guest columnist with the Kenyon Leader.