At right: Louie Breimhurst and Landon Trump practice their lines and gestures as part of “The Waiting Room,” Kenyon-Wanamingo’s one-act play. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

Mature, haunting, and strangely comedic. Kenyon-Wanamingo High School finds itself in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) one-act play competition for the first time in 40 years and is making its appearance with the appropriately titled “The Waiting Room.”

Elsie Braaten and Addison Donkers rehearse lines.
Louie Breimhurst and Ashley Rechtzigel prepare for Kenyon-Wanamingo’s 2023 one-act play, the first time in 40 years the school is participating. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Kenyon-Wanamingo one-act cast members listen to their directors during practice.

