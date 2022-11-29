After a rather tumultuous couple of years marked by scrambles to adapt to a global pandemic, Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Boysen has announced he is stepping down at the end of his three-year contract.
Boysen will stay on as superintendent, and in his concurrent role as principal of K-W’s Elementary School, through the end of the school year, giving the district plenty of time to conduct a thorough search for a successor.
Boysen had no background at K-W when he was offered the job in 2020, just weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic forced school and business shutdowns. However, he did bring ample experience as an educator and school administrator in a rural setting.
Boysen’s tenure has been marked by efforts to help students overcome pandemic-related learning loss and address a challenging financial picture. In both areas, it appears that significant progress has been made more recently.
After false starts in 2019 and 2020, K-W was finally able to secure crucial additional funding in 2021, thanks to a voter approved levy. While COVID-19 learning loss continues to impact students at K-W and across the nation, it appears the achievement gap is starting to shrink.
However, tensions between the board and Boysen have also become apparent. Last month, the board’s performance review concluded that the superintendent was not yet meeting its expectations in any of 10 areas examined, though it found clear evidence of improvement.
In his statement given to the board, Boysen expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at K-W. In the coming years, he expressed optimism that the tough choices made during his tenure will prove correct, delivering a stronger future for the district and its children.
“We made tough decisions; we made good decisions in the best interests of our children,” he said. “Speaking from my heart, I want to say thank you.”
Board member Debb Paquin and others encouraged the board to take a minute to think about the future of the position going forward. Yet, while the board could package the position differently, its options will be severely limited by its financial picture.
Financial concerns
Boysen’s decision to step down as K-W’s superintendent came in the same meeting as it was announced that the district’s finances have drifted into statutory operating debt, defined as operating debt in excess of 2.5% of expenditures in the district’s most recent fiscal year.
The superintendent maintained that the timing of his decision to step down and the SOD announcement were purely coincidental. He attributed the problematic fiscal picture to declining enrollment and rising transportation costs.
“The district didn’t do anything wrong; we’ve done our due diligence,” he said. “A lot of districts throughout the state have gone through this situation.”
District Business Manager Todd Lechtenberg profusely apologized to the board for not alerting them sooner as to how much financial peril the district was actually in. Lecthenberg said he previously believed the district could and would avoid SOD status.
However, Lecthenberg said that his projections were off, because the district was hit harder than expected by enrollment declines, and because transportation costs, especially for special education students, remained stubbornly high.
Because the district includes 221 square miles of rural Minnesota and two population centers about 10 miles apart, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s transportation costs would certainly be expected to be higher than in some districts. Still, bus costs have repeatedly been flagged as high, even when compared to other similar districts.
Kenyon-Wanamingo is one of many Minnesota districts squeezed by a state education funding formula that has not kept up with costs, as well as expensive unfunded mandates in the form of special education and ESL (English as a Second Language) “cross subsidies.”
Because the funding formula is based on student enrollment, declining enrollment means falling revenues for the district. Over the last five years, the enrollment across the schools has fallen by 100 pupils, with most of the decline taking place in the elementary school.
Now that the district has fallen into SOD, it will be required to work with state officials to develop a special operating plan to get out of debt. While the process could drag on for several years, there’s hope that it could be unusually quick for K-W.
For one, the funds made available by the approval of the 2021 operating levy will not be made available until FY23, so they were not included in the most recent budgetary calculations. Once they’re included in the district’s budget, they should provide a big lift to the bottom line.
In addition, Boysen and other district officials have high hopes that state legislators will use this year’s session to finally provide “full funding” for K-W and other schools, boosting the funding formula and closing the “cross subsidies.”
With the state enjoying a budget surplus that was $9.25 billion in the spring and has since ballooned to $12 billion, more funding for the schools was something both parties in St. Paul expressed support for earlier this year.
Yet while DFLers and Republicans agreed in theory to provide a big boost of roughly $1 billion statewide to school bottom lines, a final agreement fell apart over details. Now that the legislature has been returned to St. Paul with DFL majorities in both chambers, the topic is sure to be revisited.
“That’s certainly our hope,” Boysen said. “We have lobbyists up there and hopefully that will help.”