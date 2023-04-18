After an exhaustive search process, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board appears ready to hand over the leadership reins of a district teetering on the brink of crisis to former Cannon Falls and St. Francis Superintendent Beth Giese.
The board voted unanimously to offer its part-time superintendent position to Giese at Monday night’s special meeting, securing its top choice from a first round of interviews after two other highly qualified candidates declined invitations to return for a second round.
The vote sets the stage for the board to negotiate a final contract with Giese, enabling her to succeed outgoing Superintendent/Elementary Principal Bryan Boysen in June. Giese would fill a role that has been partially, if temporarily, reduced due to K-W’s fiscal crunch.
Giese was selected from a pool of nine final candidates in a process led by former K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta, who left the district in 2019 on good terms and still returns semi-regularly to serve as a substitute teacher.
After retiring as superintendent at Deer River Public Schools, Dr. Pesta launched Rising Tide School Board Services with an eye toward using his experience and energy to help school districts, especially in Greater Minnesota, to reach their full potential.
In addition to his unmatched familiarity with K-W and relationships with board members and staff, Pesta said he would offer a personalized approach to the search process, using his local connections and relationships to find highly suitable candidates for the vacancy.
Pesta’s offer won out over a competing pitch from the Minnesota School Boards Association, the go to search firm for school boards across the state. MSBA led K-W’s last search process, though some Board Members ultimately came out of that experience less than wholly satisfied.
Part-time decision
At the same time as the board was looking to replace its superintendent, it also was forced to deal with an imminent fiscal crisis. K-W slipped into statutory operating debt last fall, after its operating debt rose to more than 2.5% of yearly expenditures.
Barring a boost in state funding, it is estimated that in order to emerge from SOD, the District will need to cut its budget by more than $1 million annually. In order to meet that lofty target while minimally impacting services to students, Board Members decided they had no choice but to significantly reduce administrative costs.
Accordingly, the board eschewed a traditional model of offering a three-year contract for a full-time position, instead offering candidates a one-year contract for a part-time position that would include two days a week in the office and a third day of remote work.
Aware of its deteriorating fiscal situation, the board had considered offering such a position three years ago but ultimately stuck with the full-time model, due to concerns that a part-time position would struggle to attract strong candidates.
Pesta warned that, in the time since, the number of candidates interested in part-time superintendent positions has only decreased. Yet even to his surprise, K-W’s part-time offer ended up attracting numerous quality candidates.
The process
From an initial pool of nine candidates, the board offered initial interviews to six who ranked particularly highly on a personalized evaluation metric devised by Dr. Pesta after extensive conversations with board members, staff and community members.
One of those candidates, interim Mishicot Public Schools Superintendent Craig Gerlach, withdrew before the first round of interviews. The Wisconsite was one of two out of state candidates, along with Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent David (Ed) Klamfoth.
The candidates who did participate in an extensive two-night round of interviews were Giese, Klamfoth, recently retired Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Superintendent Joel Whitehurst, Cecilia Dodge, former interim Executive Director of the Math and Science Academy in Woodbury, and John Mahal, Principal of Hawthorne Elementary School in Albert Lea.
Desiring an experienced leader during a time of turmoil, the board decided after extensive deliberations to offer second interviews to Giese, Whitehurst and Klamfoth. All three candidates were also to be subjected to rigorous background and reference checks.
Klamfoth withdrew from consideration shortly after the first round of interviews, so the extended reference check was not completed with him. Board members Ben Bakken and A.J. Lindell were tasked with conducting reference checks on Whitehurst and Giese, respectively.
Bakken said that WEM Board Chair Gary Michael was highly complimentary of Whitehurst, describing him as a “consummate professional” with a particularly deep knowledge of school finance. Bakken added that, while Michael reported that Whitehurst may have occasionally not seen eye to eye with some board members, it was never much of a problem.
“‘He said ‘I hope it works out; you’re not going to get any surprises with him,’” reported Bakken.
Giese
Lindell conducted an exhaustive reference check on Giese, spending about six and a half hours interviewing in conversation with two board members from Cannon Falls, two Board Members from St. Francis, and one staff person from each school.
The interviews with Cannon Falls board members and staff were more of a “mixed bag,” according to Lindell. However, he said that all agreed that she possessed the skill set needed to be a strong district leader, connected well with staff and handled District finances capably.
Lindell reported that board members and staff from St. Francis had nothing but “glowing things” to say about her, praising her for both strong fiscal management and for instituting programs to help reverse declining enrollment — a big challenge for K-W as well.
Whitehurst withdrew following the reference check process, leaving Giese as the sole remaining candidate. Rather than answer more questions from the Board, she visited both the Kenyon and Wanamingo schools last week for a tour and questions from both staff and students.
As during the first round of interviews, Giese handled the questioning with poise and aplomb that impressed the Board Members present. Board Chair Tonya Craig said that many comments from those staff members and students who met with Giese expressed similar enthusiasm.
Craig said that based on the conversations she’s had, not only with Giese, but also with those who know her and have worked with her, it’s not hard to imagine her as an outstanding leader and cheerleader for the district.
“I’m excited at the thought of what our future could be for our school district,” Craig said. “That salesperson that I believe she can be for our school district is inspiring.”