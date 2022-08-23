Katherine Carrick
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 8th Grade English Language Arts
Hometown and/or current location: Minnesota
High school attended: Farmington Senior High
Educational background: BA in English Litfrom University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Masters in Education from University of St. Katherine.
Past teaching experience: St. Paul Public Schools, Mystic Lake Reservation and Montessori Academy.
Mackenzie Ehlers
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Family and Consumer Science Teacher and FCCLA Advisor
Hometown and/or current location: Farmington, Minnesota
High school attended: Randolph High School
Educational background: B.S. in Teaching and in Family and Consumer Science from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Past teaching experience: I recently graduated in May 2022, but I completed my student teaching in New Richland at NRHEG Secondary.
Madi Andrist
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Kindergarten
Hometown and/or current location: Pine Island, Minnesota
High school attended: Pine Island High School
Educational background: Bachelor's and Master's in Teaching from Winona State University.
Past teaching experience: Taught Third Grade at Harriet Bishop Elementary through the Graduate Induction Program. The GIP is partnered with Rochester Public Schools.
Family/personal information: I grew up in Pine Island. I currently live in Rochester with my boyfriend, Cole.
Chloe Gohman
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 4th Grade
Hometown and/or current location: Edina, Minnesota
High school attended: Central High School - Norwood Young America, Minnesota
Educational background: Elementary Education from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Past teaching experience: Kindergarten and Third Grade
Teresa Deuter
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Middle School English Language Arts Teacher.
Hometown and/or current location: Miller, South Dakota
High school attended: Spearfish High School- Spearfish, South Dakota
Educational background: B.A. at Black Hills State University and M.A. at Lesley University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Past teaching experience: Sturgis Brown High School - Sturgis, South Dakota. Spearfish High School- Spearfish, South Dakota. Aberdeen Central High School - Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Family/personal information: I am married and have three sons.
Hannah Johnson
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: 5-12 Choir Teacher/ Director
Hometown and/or current location: Northfield, Minnesota
High school attended: Northfield High School
Educational background: B.A. in Music Education from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Past teaching experience: One year teaching K-5 general music and choir in Owatonna.
Michael Berger
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Long-term substitute Band Director
Hometown and/or current location: Watertown, Wisconsin
High school attended: University Lake School, Hartland, Wisconsin.
Educational background: B.A. in Psycology from Carleton College. and M.A. in Teaching from University of St. Thomas.
Past teaching experience: K-8 General Music at the Cannon River STEM School (2013-2022)
Dakota VanLanen
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Agriculture Teacher
High school attended: Seymour, Wisconsin
Educational background: Bachelors in Agriculture Education from University of Wisconsin- River Falls.
Family/personal information: From the Green Bay area and moved to Wanamingo over the summer. I am excited to be not only joining the staff here at Kenyon-Wanamingo but also the community that provides so many supports for school, especially the support I have seen for the Agriculture program and FFA.
Cole Walters
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: High School Social Studies and Busniess
Hometown and/or current location: Grand Rapids, Minnesota
High school attended: Grand Rapids High School (2017)
Educational background: A.A. Itasca Community College (2017). B.S. Social Science Education at North Dakota State University (2020)
Past teaching experience: I taught two years at Deer River High School prior to coming to Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Family/personal information: I am also helping coach football.
Morgan Burow
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Preschool Teacher
High school attended: Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Educational background: University of Wisconsin- River Falls.
Terra Haugen
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Preschool Teacher and Early Childhood Coordinator
High school attended: Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Educational background: Winona State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.
Past teaching experience: I have taught First Grade for eight years and preschool for three years.
Family/personal information: I am excited to be teaching in the same district in which I live with my husband and three daughters.
Stacy Maki
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Elementary Special Education
Hometown and/or current location: Marquette, Michigan
High school attended: Lakeville High School
Educational background: B.A. Psychology at Northern Michigan University and Teaching License at Bemidji State University.
Past teaching experience: Red Wing High School - Special Education
Family/personal information: Very busy with three kids.
Stephanie Hammes
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: Early Childhood Special Education Teacher
High school attended: Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School
Educational background: Bachelors at St. Mary's University and Masters at Grand Canyon University.
Past teaching experience: I am beginning my sixth year teaching. My past teaching experience began in Early Childhood Special Education followed by teaching a few years of Elementary Special Education.
Demian Jackman
New position in Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools: High School Art
Hometown and/or current location: Tennessee
High school attended: Minneapolis North
Educational background: Bachelors in Visual Art and Masters in Art Education.
Past teaching experience: Eight years at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary as Art Teacher and four in half years at New City Charter as K-8 Art Teacher.
Family/personal information: Three children: 18, 10 and eight.