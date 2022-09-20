With classes now underway, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board used its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year to fine tune its plans to keep students safe over the next nine months.
While nothing will be formally approved until the board holds a formal meeting later this month, it appears that both the District’s Crisis Management Plan and Return to School Plan will be approved with minimal changes from last year.
The Crisis Management Plan is revisited by the board at the beginning of each year, and the Return to School Plan was revisited in order for the district to receive funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) program passed as part of the federal American Rescue Plan in the wake of COVID-19.
Under the Return to School Plan, essentially no COVID-era restrictions remain in place. Of course, that could change at any time should there be a severe outbreak of the virus, as the plan commits K-W to collaboration with local public health officials.
The district is continuing to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations, but they’re not required. Rigorous cleaning will be conducted to help stop the spread of COVID, and those who are sick are asked to stay home and report their illness to the school nurse.
In addition, the Minnesota State High School League has its own protocol, which Kenyon-Wanamingo’s many student-athletes will need to follow. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to refrain from athletic participation for five days and potentially longer, depending on the results of subsequent testing.
The school’s Crisis Management Plan provoked more conversation at the board’s meeting. It’s designed to lay out a plan for school officials and staff to follow, ensuring a response that is as organized and calm as possible in the event of a fire, tornado, shooting or other emergency.
Board Chair Tonya Craig emphasized that bringing students who are new to the district up to speed on the basics of the plan as soon as possible is crucial. Of course, many of the items in the 40-page plan address specific situations and primarily provide guidance for staff.
Craig said it’s particularly important that, depending on the type of emergency, students find their way to the reunification site as soon as possible. Both Wanamingo and Kenyon have their own designated reunification sites serving the elementary and middle/high school respectively.
The reunification sites are intended to ensure an orderly evacuation and enable those not directly affected by the emergency to be quickly accounted for, minimizing the number of resources needed to account for the safety of all students and staff.
“If there’s any sort of emergency that happens at the school, we don’t want students going to their vehicles or going to a friend’s house,” she said.
In addition, Craig said that it’s important that the door number be posted on the inside as well as the outside of each classroom. Again, that would ensure that any emergency response can be as quickly as possible in the event of a school lockdown or other similar situation.
“In an emergency situation where students or staff are barricaded in a classroom, emergency personnel should have a map of buildings,” she said. “Still, we need to make sure interior doors have room numbers on both the inside and outside of the doors.”