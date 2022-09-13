With student mental health reaching crisis levels in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School and High School have added a half hour on Wednesdays devoted to the promotion of social and emotional well-being.
Even before the pandemic, mental health challenges were a rapidly growing concern among America’s youth. According to the CDC, about one third of American youth reported feeling persistent hopelessness or sadness in 2019, a 40% increase compared to 2009.
As the pandemic delivered social isolation and shattered carefully laid routines and plans, the problem only got worse. In just two years, the share of American youth reporting feelings of persistent hopelessness or sadness ballooned to 44%.
Last year, the Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry officially declared the state of youth mental health to be a public health emergency, stating that both COVID and racial inequities had exacerbated already poor trends.
In such a challenging environment, it’s schools that have often been tasked with getting students the help they need. About 30% of youth who receive mental health care find that support in schools, making it the most common place for youth to find mental health help.
With that in mind, Principal Matt Ryan said the new programming will seek to help students find their sense of belonging and purpose. While more and more schools are taking a more proactive role to safeguard student mental health, he said K-W’s approach is unique.
“I know schools have a lot of different things they use,” Ryan said. “But I feel very optimistic that ours will work well.”
A veteran educator within the K-W system, Ryan said he had been eyeing bringing this type of program to the district for several years before the pandemic hit. When the pandemic hit, that just added even more urgency and relevance to the idea.
Ryan noted that teachers will receive a two-hour training session before they can teach the course. He expressed optimism that the course will facilitate the creation of strong bonds between students and teachers, as well as other students.
With around 15 students per teacher in the program, students will tackle the problem in smaller groups. That could give them the opportunity to know their teacher and a select group of peers, giving students a trusted confidant to go to in times of need.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen said programs around roughly such lines have become popular throughout the state and are encouraged by the Minnesota Department of Education. He hopes the program will give students the knowledge and skills they need to handle challenging times.
One thing is for sure — the issue will remain at the top of the mind for educators for years to come. Boysen said that the pandemic has shattered the notion that achieving strong mental health is not so important as academic success or physical health.
After all, the rise in mental health struggles has coincided with the decay in student performance due to pandemic-related learning loss — with students from challenging socioeconomic backgrounds all the more affected by both.
“The pandemic has shed light on the vital importance of teaching the whole child,” he said.