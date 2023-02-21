Image (1).jpeg

Middle School Student Council members serve Snow Week hot chocolate and donuts to the students on Feb. 14. (Photo courtesy Dan Rechtzigel)

Kenyon-Wanamingo schools celebrated Snow Week last week. The week is held each year "to help offset the winter blues," according to teacher Dan Rechtzigel.

Students play a Wii video game during new Snow Week activities on Feb. 17. (Photo courtesy Dan Rechtzigel)

