Christmas came to two local towns over the weekend. 

Santa flew in on a John Deere tractor to visit SEMA in Wanamingo on Thursday night. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Security State Bank of Wanamingo employees offered visitors cider, cookies and meatballs to get in the spirit of the holiday season Thursday. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Attorney Steve Jorstad, McBroom Chiropractic and GMI offered visitors meatballs and cookies as part of Christmas festivities in Wanamingo. 
Santa didn't miss out on festivities during this year's Christmas in Kenyon. He visited SIFT Thrift Store and posed with the store's owner, Doug Klatt. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Santa met with children of all ages at the SIFT Thrift Store on Saturday. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Two kids told Santa what they wanted for Christmas and posed with jolly old St. Nick. 
Santa had all kinds of visitors during his stop at the SIFT Thrift Store on Saturday. Even an elf and a gingerbread man came to see him. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
vfwwrapping.JPG

The VFW hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser for the Kenyon Pool. 
Three volunteers wrapped presents at the Kenyon VFW. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

