With one day to spare before the deadline imposed by Minnesota’s Department of Education, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s School Board approved a budget framework intended to return the district to financial health by the end of the decade.
Now under review by the MDE, the plan approved at Monday night’s special meeting projects roughly $1 million in spending cuts. That figure would amount to a roughly 12% reduction in the district’s budget, forcing deep cuts to staff and programming.
Lechtenberg offered no illusions about how difficult the process will be, telling the board that building on years of cuts with even larger reductions would be difficult, requiring great effort and collaboration between leadership and the board to minimize the impact on students.
“Do I believe we can save $1 million dollars by 2026? Yes,” Lechtenberg said. “(It is) going to take a lot of hard work from the admin and the board.”
Lechtenberg and Superintendent Bryan Boysen emphasized that the special operating plan submitted to the state is far from a finished product. “Brainstorming” sessions have just begun, as staff and district leadership look for new ways to reduce expenses.
If MDE approves the proposed special operating plan, and the board is able to deliver on its promised spending cuts, it could retain the bulk of its budgetary powers. Should it fail to approve sufficient cuts, the MDE would have the power to swoop in and impose cuts unilaterally.
“I want to remind everybody (that) what we would like to avoid at all costs is losing that control that we all share as a group,” said Board Vice Chair Marilyn Syverson.
How to move forward
Along with Board Chair Tonya Craig, Syverson sits on the district’s Finance Committee. In addition to the four full board meetings held this month, Craig and Syverson attended two additional Finance Committee meetings focused on starting the budget reduction process.
Ordinary staff and community members have been asked to join in the process of crafting responsible budget reductions, with school administration encouraging people to submit their ideas and recommendations, no matter how small, for potential savings.
Board Clerk Debb Paquin was supportive of bringing that inclusion one step further, opening up the Finance Committee’s deliberations to the full board. If a quorum of board members were to be present, the board would then have to open up the meetings to the public as well.
Any proposals recommended by the Finance Committee would need to be greenlighted by the board, which in turn will be overseen by the MDE. That wasn’t sufficient for Paquin, who said that only being able to attend the meeting would give her the information necessary to answer questions from community members.
Paquin’s suggestion was hotly debated, with Lechtenberg and Syverson expressing particular concern. With such sensitive and personal matters on the table, they warned that fully public meetings could inhibit the willingness of board members and staff to consider certain ideas.
“I value everybody’s opinion,” Lechtenberg said. “I just worry about having frank conversations in a public setting.”
Long journey ahead
If the district can achieve a 12% drop in spending, projections show that it could exit statutory operating debt by fiscal year 2026, with its unreserved fund balance reduced to less than -2.5% of expenditures in the most recent fiscal year.
Though, beyond the scope of the projections he provided, Lechtenberg said that such spending reductions would put the district on pace to achieve a positive fund balance in fiscal year 2027 and reach its goal of a 6% fund balance by fiscal year 2030.
Even though more than $500,000 in new revenue will come onto the books in fiscal year 2023, thanks to an operating referendum approved by voters in 2021, the district’s unreserved fund balance is expected to peak that year, with K-W more than $1.4 million in the red.
Twice in the past year, the board has been forced to borrow from its anticipated 2023 tax revenues to cover current expenses. In total, the board will owe more than $1.5 million in September on tax anticipation certificates issued in August and earlier this month.
Demographic trends
While higher than anticipated expenses in areas like transportation have played a role, Lechtenberg and Boysen emphasized that much of the fiscal hole is due to enrollment declines that have been even steeper than expected.
Contrary to public perception, Superintendent Bryan Boysen said that families who have chosen to pull their students out of the district have played only a small role in the enrollment decline. Instead, he chalked it up to broader demographic trends hitting rural America.
“It’s the fact that we only have so many homes, we have family farms that might not be family farms anymore,” he said. “If you follow the news in southeastern Minnesota, there’s multiple districts that are seeing this change in demographics.”
Craig added that parts of the demographic change aren’t unique to rural areas. On average, today’s young adults are now choosing to marry later and have smaller families than their parents, pushing the nation’s birthrate well below the “replacement rate,” or 2.1 children per woman of childbearing age.
Fewer students means less funding under the state’s per pupil formula, which is further exacerbated because despite enjoying significant surpluses in recent years, legislators have failed to ensure that funding under the formula keeps up with inflation.
Districts like Kenyon-Wanamingo have also seen their financial health badly damaged by the “cross-subsidies,” or unfunded mandates imposed by the state and federal government in areas, such as special education and English as a Second Language instruction.
While K-W and nearly all local districts are looking at deep budget cuts, the state is enjoying a $17.6 billion projected surplus. Last year, a bipartisan agreement to provide roughly $1 billion in new education funding fell apart when DFLers and Republicans couldn’t agree on the details.
With the DFL now controlling all of the levers in St. Paul and its leaders vowing to help local schools, hopes are high that this year could bring big new funding for schools. Should that happen, K-W could emerge from SOD status much earlier than anticipated.
However, Lechtenberg noted that he is not allowed to include any projections of new funding in his projections until the legislature actually passes something. Legislators will be in session until May, and it could easily take that long for a final budget agreement to be reached.
Even if the odds appear strong that K-W will eventually get at least some additional state funding, Syverson said that the Board simply can’t rely on legislators but must focus on getting its own fiscal house in order with more sustainable budgeting practices.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting and talking about this all throughout the levy campaign,” she said. “Here we are, it’s now January 2023 and we still don’t know what they’re doing. We can’t count on them and I don’t think historically that we ever did.”