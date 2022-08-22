Field of Flags (copy)

The Kenyon Color Guard, again, presented the Field of Flags at Kenyon Veteran's Memorial Park throughout the weekend. The memorial serves as a way to pay tribute and remember those who fought for American's freedoms, or were important members of the community. Those interested in honoring, celebrating or remembering a loved one or friend were encouraged to purchase a suggested $20 flag. Close to 130 individuals were honored. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The Field of Flags closing ceremony took place at the Kenyon Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sunday, Aug. 21. From Friday through Sunday, the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard were on hand to print tags to place on a flag in honor of a loved one (alive or deceased American). 

 

