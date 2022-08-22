The Kenyon Color Guard, again, presented the Field of Flags at Kenyon Veteran's Memorial Park throughout the weekend. The memorial serves as a way to pay tribute and remember those who fought for American's freedoms, or were important members of the community. Those interested in honoring, celebrating or remembering a loved one or friend were encouraged to purchase a suggested $20 flag. Close to 130 individuals were honored. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Field of Flags closing ceremony took place at the Kenyon Veteran’s Memorial Park on Sunday, Aug. 21. From Friday through Sunday, the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard were on hand to print tags to place on a flag in honor of a loved one (alive or deceased American).
Honorees for 2022
(Listed in alphabetical order by last name)
A — Herbert "Tubby" Aase, Art Amundson and Alan Anderson
B — Sherman Benson, Craig Benson, Vernon Buscho, Lynn Baier, Paul Bydg, Arthur Donald Broin, Mary Beatty, Dale Brekke, Russell Berg, Harvey Bergh, Albert "Bub" Braland, and Lt. Tammi Bauer
C — John Cole, Tyler Chmelik, Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Clark, Lyle Canton and Art Canton
D — John M. Dodds, Richard Deflieger and Harlan Dale
E — Myron Ellingson, Dale Ersland and Mr. & Mrs. Norman Ersland
F — Larry Flom, Leroy & Shirley Foss, Paul, Ted & Eric Foss, Pam A. Finseth, Ax Flaten and Lloyd Feind
G — Gordy Gunhus, Dennis Gunhus, Ron Grose, Jerry Groskruetz, Don Gates Jr., Art Gerzevske, Jim Gullickson and Sanford & Randy Germundson
H — Jim Hiner, Howard Held, Terry Homeier (honored twice), Gordy Homeier (honored twice), Tom & Chris Heilemann, Peter "Mark" Hegseth and Carl Donald Hegseth
I — Lyman L. Inman
J — Joseph Jensen, Sam Jacobson and Carol & Jim Jacobson
K — Casey Klindworth, Ernest Kolsrud, Russ Kindseth and Rick Koester
L — Paul Losen Sr., Larry Lehman, Paul Losen, Waldo Lang, Phil Langeness, Marcene Langeness, Jaci Langeness, Darryl Langeness, Pete Langeness, Nancy "Langeness" Ewert, Steve "Langeness," Frank Lickteig, Dewey & Sandy Lexold
M — Onni Maki, Gil Myran, Warren Moe, Francis McDonald, Margaret McDonald, Mark Mund, Lloyd & Hazel Musgjerd and Grandpa Mac
N — Racehel Nesseth (honored three times), Berger Norman, and James P. Norman
O — Bernie Overby
P — Billy Pohlman, Dorothy Pohlman, Mike Peterson, Alvin Petricka, Arnold Petricka, Jared Peterson, Gen Peterson and Fred Pagels
R — Harold Remers, Marvin Rechtzigel and James Ryan
S — Doug Steenhard, Jim Schoberg, David Schoberg, Jame S. Story and Beaumont Senjem
T — Robert Troxell, Pete Thibodeau, Marvin Tellock and Walter Thompson
V — All veterans, Eddie Veblen, Billy Vogelgesang, Hilton Vold, Paul & Margaret Voxland and George Voxland
W, X, Y, Z — William "Bill" Walker, Charlie Wells, Gale West, Richard Westphal, Darrell Warneke, Bernard (Bernie) Wierson, Charlie Wells, Jane & Harris Wallaker and Larry Wrolstad
