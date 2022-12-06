The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard honored veterans no longer with us.
On Saturday members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard delivered wreaths to 16 total cemeteries, keeping with a long-standing tradition.
The wreaths were formerly delivered by the Kenyon VFW. The responsibilities over time were passed along to the Kenyon Color Guard, which formed in 2003.
Paul Senjem, a former K-W High School English teacher and coach, and also a member of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, suggested the tradition has been around for a long time, even before the formation of the VFW.
"This goes back years and years," he said.
The wreaths were provided by Mary's Rustic Rose in Kenyon.
Sixteen cemeteries received wreathes and these locations were split between 6 different Color Guard volunteers in three different cars.
One large wreath was delivered to each cemetery. The wreaths were then put on display by entrance gates or flag pole.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard has a similar tradition on the Fourth of July, delivering American flags to the graves of fallen veterans. With that tradition, small flags are put on individual graves.
"It's the right thing to do," Senjem said.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard is heavily involved in the Kenyon community and honors veterans living and no longer with us.
Members of the group were in attendance at Veterans Park on Saturday night for the tree lighting ceremony, part of the Christmas in Kenyon. On Veterans Day, Color Guard presented the colors at a program presentation for the Kenyon-Wanamingo schools.