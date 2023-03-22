With residents in the southwest part of town concerned about road quality, Kenyon’s City Council is set to move ahead with asphalt mill and overlay work on five residential streets in the southwest part of town this year.
At its March meeting, the council approved issuing street reconstruction bonds worth up to $650,000 to fund road repair projects on portions of Bullis Street, Washington Street, State Street, Seventh Street and Eighth Street.
The asphalt and overlay work represents a middle ground between the less expensive chip seal projects the city has embarked on in recent years and more extensive street reconstruction projects it has planned in 2025 for Highway 12, Langford Ave and 5th St.
In addition to those two road projects, the city is preparing to invest in its water infrastructure through the Pearl Creek Sanitary Sewer project. City Engineer Derek Olinger updated the Council on that project as well, reporting that negotiations with local property owners to secure the necessary easements are going well.
The Pearl Creek project is on track to be completed by next year. It remains a Council priority due to ongoing issues with the existing sanitary sewer in the area of Hwy. 60 and Second Street, even as Olinger’s updated estimates show that projected costs have spiked from roughly $1.5 million to $2 million.
The mill and overlay work is a part of the city’s Infrastructure Management Plan, which was most recently revisited last August. In December, the Council paid about $50,000 to Bolton and Menk to prepare a final design and bid documents for the project.
While the Council funds street repairs on an annual basis, it generally does so out of its annual budget. However, the substantial investment needed to complete the asphalt and overlay projects required more funding than would have been available in the general fund.
The final project plan approved by the Council was on the more expensive side of what had been discussed last December, including additional work on Washington St and State St that had been contingent on the availability of additional funding.
The longest of the proposed project is the multi-block improvement to 7th Street, just south of Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School/High School. Three separate blocks of Washington St have also been included in the final project.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that the city is likely to accept a bid and finalize plans with a contractor in late April or early May. Work would then commence in the summer and could potentially stretch into the fall.
Before that work is even completed, the city is set to make an urgently needed investment in its own house. Work is set to take place this spring on repairs to City Hall’s roof, after a bid for $53,200 was awarded to hometown L&M Construction to complete the project.
Repairs to the roof became a necessity last summer after it sustained major storm damage. Subsequent inspections determined that the roof was in overall poor condition and a full replacement was needed.
That put the city in a difficult position, since damage from the storm itself was limited and a full replacement would thus not be likely to be covered by insurance. A more affordable option the city had would have been to reshingle the roof, at a cost of $25,000 to $30,000.
However, the city opted to make a much more substantial investment in metal roofing, with an eye towards the long term. Vahlsing said that with the new metal roof, the city should be able to forget about needing to make more roof repairs for decades.
“It’s got a lifetime warranty for 50 years, and should last at least that long,” he said.