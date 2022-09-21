Facing rising personnel costs and the general effects of inflation, Kenyon’s City Council appears set to move ahead with a levy increase that could boost property taxes on a $250,000 home by as much as $180.
As City Administrator Mark Vahlsing took pains to note at the City Council meeting, the levy’s final impact on any one particular homeowner will depend heavily on their individual property valuation — particularly as it compares to other properties throughout Goodhue County.
Across Goodhue County, property valuations are rising at a steep pace well north of 10%. That means that homeowners whose properties are estimated to have increased in value by less than the county average would be less affected by the property tax increase.
“If you look at it, if you didn’t have the valuation increase, that increase might be $100 instead of $150,” Vahlsing said. “The more valuation increase there is, the lower your increase.”
Overall, the levy is expected to increase by about $75,000, or 6.8%. Among the increased expenditures covered by the increased levy will be a 3% overall cost of living increase for full-time employees, step and longevity increases, and a 5% increase to health insurance costs.
Under state statute, the city was required to set a maximum levy by the end of September. Thus, the council could choose to reduce the size of the levy increase should it find unanticipated savings, but it can’t choose to increase the levy from here on out.
More information on the proposed levy increase will also be available at the Truth and Taxation meeting, which the council scheduled as required by law. It will be held at City Hall on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to rising personnel costs, one expense the city will also have to deal with next year will be major repairs to City Hall’s roof. After storms this summer, several assessors have determined that the building’s roof failed and repairs are imminently needed.
Vahlsing said that simply reshingling the roof would cost around $25,000 to $30,000. He warned the council that very little of that would be covered by insurance because even though the damage necessitated a full roof replacement, it only directly impacted a small part of the roof.
An alternative would be for the Council to invest in metal roofing. Vahlsing warned that this option would be more expensive, at up to $50,000. However, he also expressed a preference for the steel roofing, arguing it would be the best investment long-term.
“I think it’s something that will last a lot longer and be a much better fit for a commercial building,” he said.
The council also voted to fund two important infrastructure projects, one of which has already been completed and the other which is expected to get underway next year. The council paid Bolton and Menk for work done to improve drainage on North Street to the tune of about $45,000.
In addition, the city is moving ahead with plans to improve and reroute the Pearl Creek Sanitary Sewer Main. At the Aug. 30 special meeting, the council decided to move ahead with the project, a part of the city’s CIP, as it was viewed as an urgent project.
Rerouting the sewer main won’t be easy. Nearly $120,000 has been allocated for design work on the project, and the city will have to work with three separate property owners, in order to achieve the land rights needed to bring the project to fruition.