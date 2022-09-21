Kenyon Neighborhood

The Kenyon City Council is expected to see an increase to its property tax levy for 2023. The impact on residents will be largely dependent on the change in value to their properties, but most will likely see some kind of increase.

Facing rising personnel costs and the general effects of inflation, Kenyon’s City Council appears set to move ahead with a levy increase that could boost property taxes on a $250,000 home by as much as $180.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

