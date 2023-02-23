Thanks to a grant opportunity available through the United States Department of Justice, Kenyon could soon become the latest of many local communities to equip all of its police officers with body worn cameras.
At the request of Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom, Kenyon’s City Council last week approved a preliminary Body Worn Camera policy to prepare for the potential purchase and meet the conditions of the grant application. The seven-page document outlines where the camera is to be worn, when it is to be turned on, and how the data collected is to be handled.
Under the policy, the Kenyon PD’s officers are expected to turn on their body-worn cameras if they believe that they are about to be involved in some sort of incident that could produce evidentiary value, be it a traffic stop, search, arrest, pursuit, or other encounter.
All data recorded by the camera will be saved for a minimum of 90 days, even if it is obviously non-evidentiary. Footage documenting particularly notable incidents, such as use of force or footage related to a complaint against an officer, could be saved for up to six years.
As scrutiny of police practices has grown in recent years, body worn cameras have been widely embraced to bring increased transparency and accountability for all sides. So far, seven states have enacted legislation to require all police departments to acquire body cameras.
While Minnesota doesn’t yet require all officers to wear body cameras, Sjoblom anticipates that the state soon will. Furthermore, he said that getting cameras as soon as possible could provide the city crucial protection from a legal standpoint.
“Our attorneys recommend body cameras across the board,” he said. “They provide accountability for officer actions, and it’s a great tool for prosecution when somebody says they didn’t do something, and the camera clearly shows that they did.”
As good of an idea as the cameras may be, they come at a significant cost which must be borne by the city, which is why many smaller and more rural departments still haven’t gotten that. However, Kenyon is hoping to get some funding from the DOJ’s Small, Rural, and Tribal Body-Worn Camera program.
Applications for the latest round of funding closed at the end of last week, and Kenyon is hoping to hear whether or not its application has been approved by mid-March. If Kenyon does receive the grant, it would get $2,000 in funding per camera, or $10,000 total for five cameras.
Sjoblom said the department plans to purchase the cameras through WatchGuard Technologies, enabling them to be tied in with existing WatchGuard technology in Kenyon’s squad cars for ease of downloading and data storage.
Overall, the program cost would run at $20,000 over five years, with $11,000 in start-up costs. If the city does manage to secure the competitive grant, it could easily and affordably spread out the remaining costs over the next several years.
However, it’s unclear how much competition Kenyon will face for limited grant dollars. If the city doesn’t receive the grant, councilors and the department would have to consider pursuing other sources of funding, try to squeeze the program into the city budget, or wait for a few more years.
“It’s not set in stone yet, but we’re trying to be proactive,” said Sjoblom.