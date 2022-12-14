Poetry is a means of connection. To David Brehmer, that connection to others is a big part of why he writes poetry.
Brehmer was born and raised in Wanamingo and started writing poetry at an early age. Years later, now in California, Brehmer is a published poet.
His newest collection, “Life, Death, Love and Babies” is available for preorder through Jan. 13. The collection published by Finishing Line Press is set to release in March.
“I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember,” Brehmer said. “It’s something I’ve always loved. My mom was a librarian so I was always surrounded by books. The idea of potentially having a place in a library always appealed to me.”
Brehmer claims to not have a specific style, but writes through the lens of his own life experiences. Poems in the collection were written over the span of 10 years and cover a variety of subjects from trauma and gun violence to parenthood and music.
In 2012, Brehmer, along with Jeannine Chappell, self-published a collection of poems titled “This Has Happened: Words and Images After the Crash.” The collection details a tragic event in both Brehmer and Chappell’s life. Brehmer was in a drunk-driving collision that put him in the hospital and killed his friend and bandmate, Alex Chappelle, Jeannine’s son.
Brehmer says working on this collection not only helped him process his trauma and grief from the crash, but allowed him to connect to others through similar experiences and emotions.
“It provides that platform for connection you might not think to ask someone,” Brehmer said. “Putting that artistic communication out there allows for people to connect in ways they may not have done otherwise.”
“Life, Death, Love, and Babies” encompasses poems written about Brehmer’s life experiences in the past decade. He said these poems allowed him to look at the crash and his trauma from different perspectives. As with all his poems, Brehmer hopes to analyze his own experiences from all angles.
“It’s the large and the small of my life the last 10 years,” Brehmer said. “The light and the dark and the mundane and the grandiose. It’s picking apart the details of everyday life. It’s just the empathy and celebration of the whole of life that runs through my work.”
Author Quan Barry, who was Brehmer’s poetry professor at the University of Wisconsin Madison, said in a review of Brehmer’s collection, “This is a poetry of quiet patterns, the accumulation of which, against all odds, form a life as these far-ranging poems constellate around ‘home’ no matter the distance traveled...[It] reminds us of the wonder that is our birthright if we would only pay attention.”
Author Daniel Ari praises the collection. “...His vivid, cutting lines don’t sort it out, dumb it down, or push it aside. I know that my soul is going to move in the power and sincerity of his words. So I sit. And read. And read again.”