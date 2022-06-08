Art is something Chris Delesha has always loved to do.
After painting and sculpting in his younger years and studying animation in college at the Minneapolis College of Art & Design, the Faribault resident has now made a full-time career out of his passion for making art.
Delesha’s Woods was established last year and boasts a reputation for custom-made wood furniture and wooden decor. Delesha uses an 18th century Japanese wood burning technique, called “shou sugi ban” on each piece.
Shou sugi ban was used to treat cedar siding to make it weatherproof. The technique involves charring a wood surface to give it a deep charcoal-black look, closing the pores and helping repel moisture, pests and bugs.
Delesha uses the technique for the aesthetic. It brings out the grains of the wood.
The pieces of wood are sanded twice — once before the wood burning to smooth the surface and once after to take off some of the blackened ash. Otherwise, Delesha said the paint would flake off if the outer layer is not sanded down.
He then uses spray paint to add color to the pieces of wood. And he wipes each piece down with a mineral-spirit-soaked towel to reveal more of the grain.
A few years back, Delesha crafted three American flags for Father’s Day gifts through trial and error. Other friends and family then became intrigued with Delesha’s creation and wanted one of his flags as well. He then created flags with different designs and participated in a few shows at events like Heritage Days and some flea markets.
Things progressed for Delesha last year after he parted ways with his employer Daikin.
“I started working there in June of 2004 and worked my way up as a supervisor. I was working 50 to 70 hours a week and missed a lot of time with my family,” Delesha said.
With his woodworking shop located at his home, he is able to spend more time with his children when he has them, and even teach them some things about the business. Delesha is a father to four girls: Kairi, 15, Scarlet, 9, Fiona, 6 and Vivian, 4.
Recently, Delesha said Scarlet was learning how to edit an image on the computer before transferring it to the wood.
When custom orders request an image, Delesha pours a lot of time into dividing each layer, straightening points, printing and cutting the vinyls out, and lining them up on the piece of wood. Delesha said each layer of color is painted separately through the use of stencils.
Almost a year into his newest venture, Delesha said he is enjoying every moment. His experience comes from being raised on a small farm in Kenyon and doing carpentry work in college, building things like houses, shops and garages.
“The funnest part for me is when the customer sees their piece,” Delesha said. “The biggest payoff is being able to spend time with my kids, all while doing art.”
For those looking for a piece to add to their household, business or gift, the options of what Delesha can create are endless. Custom wood designs can be based on sports mascots, flags, shields, superheroes and much more.
Some businesses like Brazil’s Barber Shop and MarLeas Bar & Grill have requested items like signs. Town Square Media consultants have also requested new desks, one for Power 96 and one for KDHL.
“It’s fun to figure out how to design it,” Delesha said. “I am open to creating anything and am up for a challenge.”
Delesha said his newest endeavor is working with an interior designer to re-purpose 70-year-old pieces of furniture into a bar. Delesha also makes items like concealed gun boxes, chairs, picnic tables, benches, kitchen tables, coffee tables, end tables, computer desks, wall shelves and pet enclosures.
Wood pieces have included fishing brag boards, and flags for pride, POW/MIA, and the thin blue/green/teal/silver/red line.
Delesha plans on selling his work at events including Heritage Days in Faribault, the Rice County Fair, Pan-O-Prog in Lakeville, Defeat of Jesse James Days in Northfield, and possibly Rose Fest in Kenyon.