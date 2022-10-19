On Oct. 12 at the Kenyon Public Library, Dawn Brossard hosted a Science Club after a K-W half day. As a librarian, Brossard puts in tremendous effort to give children the ability to learn with hands-on education. The turnout was large, with numerous activity stations set up around the make-shift lab in what is normally the Kenyon library conference room.
Plastic tables covered in baking soda, food coloring, and strange slimes were surrounded by beaming faces. Children learned chemical combinations with some assistance by Brossard and other adults.
Kids were able to create exciting, yet simple concoctions. Elephant toothpaste, which consists of hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, yeast, and warm water, erupted from plastic containers like foamy lava. Not only is this a fun experiment, elephant toothpaste teaches the kids about exothermic reactions.
To learn about liquid densities and mixtures, the kids created their very own lava lamps. Rather than simply mixing oil and water, this lava lamp experiment adds alka selzter and food coloring.
“When the two substances combine (tablet and water) they create a gas called carbon dioxide which is all the bubbling you see,” said the direction of the Kenyon Public Library Facebook. “These bubbles carry the colored water to the top of the oil where they pop and the water then falls back down.”
Gooey slime and oobleck are are famous science experiments easy for classroom settings. So much so that Dr. Seuss wrote a book in 1949 called “Bartholomew and the Oobleck.” The substance has the qualities of a solid and a liquid and is considered a non-Newtonian fluid.
For future spies, invisible ink was crafted out of cranberry juice, cranberry jelly, hot water and baking soda. The juice is a mix is an acid and the baking soda is a base. When combined, molecular structures change, and so does the color of the written message. This experiment helps explain anthocyanin which plays a part in leaves changing colors.
Even if kids and parents missed the Science Club, the Kenyon Public Library posted a PDF of instructions on Facebook for each experiment so everyone and anyone can create these substances at home.
