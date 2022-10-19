ScienceClub2.jpeg

The many stations of the Kenyon Public Library Science Club. (Photos courtesy of Kenyon Public Library).

Scientific creations came to life in Kenyon.

Science5.jpeg

Children gather at a science station at the Kenyon Public Library.
ScienceClub3.jpeg

Kids creating chemical concoctions at the Kenyon Public Library Science Club. (Photos courtesy of Kenyon Public Library)
Science4.jpeg

October 12th Kenyon Public Library science club.
ScienceClub1.jpeg

lt was all smiles at the Oct. 12 Science Club.

