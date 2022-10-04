For seven months, Dawn Brossard has brought a warm energy to the Kenyon Public Library. Brossard came in as the new children's librarian in March. Applying a hands-on style of teaching, Brossard knows how to maintain fun education while at the same time keeping the children's attention.
Often bringing toys and tools from home, Brossard keeps the energy going throughout her hour-long biweekly story times with educational stations. After she reads to the children from a picture book, they all shift gears and move to a nearby table to do a craft that involves the subject matter learned during story time.
"I know that five minutes of time is their attention span. It’s supposed to be 1 minute of age," Brossard said. "I’m always having the kids moving because I want to keep their attention. It’s a great way to learn."
At the end of her time with the children, she gives them multiple options of play. After the last story time, the kids had three choices: constructed their own tunnel to learn what height and position makes the miniature cars go faster or slower, play with kinetic sand (one book involved a construction site), or play with nuts and bolts to make their very own musical instruments.
For science lessons, Brossard gets creative.
"We learned how butterflies taste with their feet so we did a musical chairs type game where the kids walked around and stepped on things — little things to help them remember how things work."
Brossard has a background in elementary education. With this being her first librarian position, she's found a happy medium between teaching and play. She came from Divine Mercy Catholic School in Faribault, where she was a Title 1 teacher tasked with teaching struggling students in unique ways.
"I did a lot of sand and play dough and jumping and singing — anything to reinforce what they were doing in the classroom, but different," she said.
For one recent lesson at the library she brought a parachute and live animals. To teach about opposites she used a parachute to illustrate up and down and slow and fast. She segued the lesson into the story of the tortoise and the hare. Rather than just read the story, Brossard brought in an actual tortoise and hare.
Teaching runs in the Brossard family. Dawn's daughter is an elementary school teacher just up the road from the Kenyon Public Library. Her older son is on track to become a high school math teacher. And her youngest, still in college, hopes to become a physical therapist.
"I don't know if that's nature or nurture," Brossard said. "I'm very proud of my children."
Brossard is known by her children to wear earrings that fit that day's lesson plan. She handcrafts her earrings.
"My jewelry box has four drawers. One is mammals and birds, one is reptiles and amphibians, one is holidays and special occasions, and one is miscellaneous, such as trucks and ice cream cones. The kids'll come in and look at my earrings so they know what we’re learning today."
Brossard had a song and dance for everything, such as a child wearing a new pair of shoes.
She captured the attention of everyone in the room, including the adults. No face left without a smile.
"You're just happy when you're here," Brossard said.
