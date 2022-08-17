VFW Auxiliary representatives from across Minnesota traveled to Kenyon Tuesday afternoon.

Representing the Montgomery area are Ed and Jean Keogh. Pictured from left, is Ed, the VFW state judge advocate, 2022-23 Department of Minnesota; Jean, District 2 president; Jean Reape National VFW Auxiliary president, and State Auxiliary President Sonia Tatge. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
State Auxiliary President and Kenyon VFW Auxiliary member Sonia Tatge shows National VFW Auxiliary President Jean Reape where her family’s members names are located on the wall of honor in the Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard attend the short program at Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A member of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard describes what the Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park will look like in a few days for the Field of Flags event this weekend during Rose Fest. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Sonia Tatge, state auxiliary president, in her hometown with National VFW Auxiliary President Jean Reape. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

