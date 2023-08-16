A series of fundraisers began this month to help the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department afford new oxygen packs and face masks.

Kenyon fire truck

A Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department rides in the Rose Fest parade in 2019. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Demonstrating cutting a car open

Kenyon volunteer firefighters wear face guards while conducting a demonstration in 2017. (File photo/southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments