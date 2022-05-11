...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue
County.
.MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen with storms
this morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2
hours. The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage around noon
on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...MRMS indicates at least 3 inches of rain has fallen this
morning with another 1-2 inches expected within the next 2 hours.
* WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S.
* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to reach Minor flood stage
around noon on Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
&&
Kenyon Park & Rec’s newest endeavor, the Kenyon Farmers Market, takes place on the third Thursday of the month from May through October. (Graphic courtesy of Kenyon Park & Rec)
The Kenyon Farmers Market debut is set for Thursday, May 19. The market, organized by the Kenyon Parks and Recreation Board, will take place on the third Thursday of each month through October.
From 4-7 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to shop local goods and socialize with neighbors at First Evangelical Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon.
As of May 5, vendors included Phil Davison with Davison Produce, Tasha Homeier with Home & Harvest, Bobbie Knealing, Mary’s Angels Alzheimers of Owatonna, Just Jodi’s Crafts in Dennison, and Jane Graves with custom-made wreaths.
Parks and Recreation member Kim Helgeson said it’s likely more vendors will be added to the list as word gets out.
After the market was announced May 4 on Facebook, Helgeson said the board has received excitement from community members, both as potential vendors and shoppers.
Vendors offering homegrown or homemade items are eligible to participate in the market, as they are not allowing any multi-level marketing. Since there is no fee for vendors to participate this year, Helgeson said the board asks vendors to make a donation to the food shelf.
Helgeson sees the farmers market as a way for the community to enjoy fresh produce and gather together to socialize while shopping.
Other city properties were explored to hold the farmers market, but Helgeson said few offered safe parking for shoppers and room for growth.
Being able to have the market in the church’s large parking lot, Helgeson said, is a huge asset.
“It’s in the center of town, and on a flat surface for safe walking,” Helgeson said. “We are very thankful the church is offering that.”
As a way to kickoff the farmers market debut, Helgeson said the Parks and Recreation board will have a door prize drawing to win city merchandise. A booth will be set up, staffed with board members to answer any questions people have and offer assistance where needed.
Signage made by D &S Banner, Sign and Print will be put up around town as they are available.