At its May meeting, the Kenyon City Council took another step toward allowing backyard chickens within city limits after receiving additional information on how similar ordinances have worked in other local communities.
While they didn’t yet commit to backing the idea, the council voted 3-1 to ask City Administrator Mark Vahlsing and City Attorney Scott Riggs to put together a potential draft ordinance that would allow for chickens to be kept in residentially zoned areas of the city.
At last month’s meeting, the council heeded the request of residents Joe and Briana Jensen and asked city staff to look more deeply into potential models for such an ordinance. Since then, councilors say they’ve received perspectives from residents on both sides of the issue.
As the broader urban agriculture movement has grown, the number of families interested in raising chickens has increased. In response, local communities have begun allowing chickens within city limits, provided owners obtain a license and follow certain regulations.
However, not everyone is a fan of allowing chickens within city limits. Some local communities have pulled back from considering urban chicken ordinances after hearing from residents who don’t want chickens as neighbors, often citing potential noise and smell concerns.
Another big issue is biosecurity. At a time when a highly contagious strain of avian flu led to the loss of roughly 4 million Minnesota birds last year and has returned, owners must be meticulous in taking safety precautions in order to keep their chickens safe.
Many cities have sought to address these concerns with sound regulation, with the City of Coon Rapids’s program shown in the Council packet as an example. Coon Rapids requires a fully enclosed coop and run, in the backyard only and at least 30 feet from adjacent properties.
While not requiring chicken owners to undergo health and safety training, Coon Rapids’s informational flier reminds potential owners that “chickens require daily care, specific food, shelter and sanitation” and provides links with ample chicken health and safety information.
Chicken ordinances enacted in Red Wing and West Concord were also shown to the Council for informational purposes. Both restrict the number of chickens that can be had on each property at one time, and strictly limit or ban the presence of roosters.
To limit the risk of disease, both communities also require that chicken owners keep feed tightly sealed in rodent-proof containers. Avian flu in particular can be tricky to stop — chickens can contract it from other birds or even just from exposure to unclean surfaces.
Mayor Doug Henke voted against directing the city attorney and city administrator to draw up the chicken ordinance, because in his view, the city “already has too many ordinances.” Henke also raised questions over enforcement.
Still, Henke didn’t exclude the possibility of eventually supporting a chicken ordinance. He anticipates that the Council will have plenty to say on the subject in the coming weeks — and strong arguments could come from residents on both sides of the debate.
“I’m not against having chickens but I’m not in favor of it,” he said. “I want to see what (the proposed ordinance) looks like.”
City Councilor Molly Ryan suggested that she is open to supporting a residential chicken ordinance, but wants to see a carefully designed regulatory code, and just as importantly a clear plan for timely and efficient enforcement.
“If we’re going to take the time to put together the ordinance, we need to make sure that if someone does not comply with our ordinance, immediate action is taken against them,” she said.