Amid rising inflation and with the city facing significant infrastructure needs, Kenyon residents can expect to pay more in property taxes next year.
That was the message from the Kenyon City Council’s lightly attended special meeting Tuesday, which included a review of the Fire Department’s contracts with surrounding townships and a Truth in Taxation meeting covering the city budget.
In total, the city’s levy is expected to increase by about $75,000, or 6.8%. Among the increased expenditures will be a 3% overall cost of living increases for full-time employees, step and longevity increases, and a 5% increase to health insurance costs.
For a home valued at $250,000, that means that city property taxes would increase by about $180, assuming that the homeowner’s property value has increased at a rate comparable to the city average. With property values increasing by an average of about 10%, that’s not a given.
Residents of Kenyon and surrounding townships will see an even sharper rise in the cost of service from the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department. Due to rising costs and the need to purchase equipment, the Department’s services are set to cost the city and township governments 18% more than last year.
Costs will be based on the same split as in prior years as the overall contract remains nearly identical. The townships collectively cover 49% of the Department’s budget, minus grants and state aid, and the city picks up the remainder of the tab.
The bulk of the township share is paid by the three townships which are primarily serviced by the Department — Kenyon and Holden townships in Goodhue County as well as Richland Township in Rice County.
However, the Department also has smaller contracts with three other townships for partial service — Cherry Grove and Warsaw Townships in Goodhue County and Wheeling Township in Rice County. Collectively, they pay less than 20% of the overall township tab.
Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that, despite the increase in cost, the meeting covering the Fire Department contracts was lightly attended compared to years past. Still, final contracts will need to be approved by the city and all six townships.
As for the truth and taxation portion of the meeting, no city residents showed up to ask questions. Final approval of the city’s budget is expected to take place at the regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 13, which has been moved up to 5:30 p.m.
Under state statute, the city was required to set its maximum levy by the end of September, well in advance of the Truth in Taxation meeting. From there on out, the council could choose to reduce the size of the levy, but it can’t choose to increase the levy.
It’s unlikely that the final budget will include a levy increase much below the 6.8% increase the council signed off on in September. Though some limited savings have been found, Vahlsing said that the condition of the city’s streets is a sore spot in need of focus and cash.
“There’s a lot of street maintenance needs out there, so we’re not going to go in and recommend a reduction at this point,” he said.