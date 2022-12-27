At its final meeting of the year, Kenyon’s City Council gave final approval to a levy increase of 6.8% for 2023 and looked ahead to four road improvement projects expected to be of particular welcome to residents of the city’s southwest neighborhoods.
The final budget and levy approved at Dec. 13’s meeting was virtually identical to the preliminary budget and levy approved in September. By law, the council could not increase the total levy following approval of the preliminary budget, but could have chosen to reduce it.
However, a significant increase to the levy appeared inevitable due to the rising costs that the city has faced due to inflation, the challenges of staying competitive in a tight labor market, and the need to address critical infrastructure improvements.
The levy increase could boost property taxes on a $250,000 home by about $180. However, the actual change in property taxes will be determined by the change in the property’s valuation as determined by the Goodhue County Assessor’s Office and in comparison to other properties.
In total, the levy will increase by about $75,000. Among the increased expenditures covered by this extra cash will be a 3% overall Cost of Living increases for full time employees, step and longevity increases and a 5% increase to health insurance costs.
In addition to approving the tax bill, the Council paved the way for asphalt mill and overlay work to begin on Bullis St, Washington St, 7th St and 8th St as soon as next spring. If more funding than expected becomes available, additional work on Washington St and State St could be undertaken.
The improvements are a part of the city’s Infrastructure Management Plan, which was most recently revisited and approved in August. The longest of the proposed project is the multi-block improvement to Seventh Street, just south of Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School/High School.
City Engineer Derek Olinger of Bolton and Menk said that as an all-new layer of asphalt would be laid, the project would be more intensive and comprehensive and thus also more expensive than the chip seal projects the city has embarked on in recent years.
“This is big for addressing the needs of the actual pavement,” he said. “It will get rid of several issues.”
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing anticipated that total project bids could come in somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000 to $600,000. On the 13th, the council approved a roughly $50,000 payment to Bolton and Menk for final design and preparation of bid documents.
While less visible, another infrastructure project is set to loom even larger over the city’s finances in the coming year. While the council didn’t take any action on it at its most recent meeting, work on rerouting the Pearl Creek Sanitary Sewer continues apace.
Ongoing issues with the existing sanitary sewer in the area of Highway 60 and Second Street have led the Council to consider its options. The Council has identified the project as a high priority infrastructure need and is seeking to replace and reroute the pipe to prevent further issues.
Rerouting the sanitary sewer line won’t be easy or cheap. In order to gain the proper right of way, the city will have to work with three separate property owners. Total project costs are estimated to come in from $1.2 to as much as $1.4 million, according to Vahlsing.