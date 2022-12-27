Kenyon Residential Neighborhood 1

The property tax levy will rise in the city of Kenyon in 2023. (File photo/southernminn.com)

At its final meeting of the year, Kenyon’s City Council gave final approval to a levy increase of 6.8% for 2023 and looked ahead to four road improvement projects expected to be of particular welcome to residents of the city’s southwest neighborhoods.

