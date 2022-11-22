These signs, of which there are seven on Second Street, denote a two-hour limit to downtown parking. Parking in the city’s downtown is an ongoing point of discussion at the council. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Kenyon’s City Council appears to have shelved the idea of adding a block of angled parking to its downtown area, as had been suggested by a local business owner, but efforts to increase parking downtown are likely to continue.
The city’s Economic Development Authority has endorsed the approach for more parking downtown to help support local businesses, with proposals to expand available parking off of alleys connecting to Main Street particularly popular.
A proposal to add nine angled parking spaces directly to Highway 60/Second Street has been seriously considered as well. In August, City Engineer Derek Olinger met with staff at the Minnesota Department of Transportation office in Rochester to discuss possible layouts.
MnDOT counseled Olinger that adding nine angled parking spaces along the north side of Second Street, next to Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails, would be a safe and viable option. But while the location would be convenient, adding those spots would also come with significant downsides.
MnDOT’s engineers believe there is sufficient space alongside Second Street to add slanted parking spaces, but they warned that additional crashes would likely result. Eastbound traffic would be more restricted and trucks turning onto Second Street would have less room to maneuver.
Cost would be an issue too. Olinger wrote in his memo to the council that merely restriping the street to accommodate the nine parking spaces would cost $50,000 to $75,000. For that price, he said the city could build an off street parking lot with significantly more spaces.
Widening the road could reduce the safety risks, but Olinger warned that this could come at a cost of $1 to $1.5 million. That’s hardly a viable option, considering that the city would be expected to foot the entire bill for any course of action.
While the council didn’t take any formal course of action, it gave Olinger a clear sense of direction. Councilor Dan Rechtzigel expressed concerns that adding too much complication to the downtown area could create more problems than it solves.
“I think it makes sense to look at other options, because I don’t think this is a good first option,” he said.
Mayor Doug Henke offered one option, suggesting that a vacant lot behind Dick’s Barber Shop, conveniently located along the same block of Second Street where the on-street parking has been proposed, could potentially serve as a parking lot.
Another option, suggested by Councilor Mary Bailey, could be to create incentives for business owners to open up part of their back alley for a bit of customer parking. Bailey said she’s seen the approach bear fruit in other cities of comparable size — and even in Kenyon itself.
“Lacey’s does that, and the VFW does that, and the Muni does that,” she pointed out. “If we could make that more consistent … that might be nice.”
