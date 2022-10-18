Kenyon’s popular Depot Park appears set to get a makeover, with the City Council embracing recommendations of extensive repairs or even replacement of the deteriorating historic depot, a community gathering spot since the 1970s.
While the project is yet in its formative stages, it’s expected to be a major focus of the Parks and Recreation Board in the months and years to come. Consistently booked solid throughout the summer months and into early fall, the shelter has had no shortage of traffic.
Combined with Minnesota’s intense winter and other seasons, heavy use has left the shelter with plenty of wear and tear. Though the age of the structure has made it ever more fragile, maintenance has been light, with the building last painted some 25 years ago.
As a result, the building now struggles to accommodate the most basic of events and will become virtually unusable without structural repairs and improvements. The Depot’s doors and windows, roof, flooring and even electrical system are all in need of major work.
Now, the city will have to decide whether it wants to invest in fixing up the depot or building a new, modern park shelter with most of the same amenities which the historic depot has offered — the “million dollar question,” according to City Administrator Mark Vahlsing.
Vahlsing was quick to note that even if the city chooses to build a new shelter, it would have no reason to demolish the depot. Instead, the depot would likely be moved to another location in the city for historic preservation.
Although the building served as Kenyon’s train depot for decades, the interior was heavily modified when it was converted to a picnic shelter. This limits its historic value, though it has kept its aesthetic and practical appeal.
Before proceeding any further with the project, members of the Parks and Recreation Board knew they needed Council input. Councilor Kim Helgeson, who serves as Council liaison to the Board, said that the Board is approaching the issue with an open mind.
“Everybody wants something that will be usable,” she said. “You don’t want to have to worry about being able to plug in a crock pot.”
Several examples of park shelters present in other comparable locations were included in the Council packet merely as a jumping off point for discussion. Yet for Councilors, the biggest sticking point was the price.
“I’d like to see some numbers,” said City Councilor Dan Rechtzigel. “If repairing the old shelter is $10,000 and a new shelter is $10 million, I can tell you what direction I’d go.”
Based on one informal conversation he’d had with a contractor, Vahlsing suggested that $130,000 to $150,000 could be a reasonable “starting point” for the new shelter. He said that there’s no shortage of potential add-ons that could dramatically increase the price.
“The sky’s the limit on how fancy you want to get,” he said. “Some have stone pillars, fancy archways on top.”
Yet before digging in too much into the design and potential costs of a new shelter, Councilors seemed more focused on determining what types of repairs might be needed to bring the current shelter back into good condition.
“Could you look into L&M, or somebody local, giving some sort of an idea of what the current building needs in repairs?” asked Mayor Doug Henke. “Because I think that’s going to make a major decision as to what we actually do.”
In addition to directing Vahlsing and Public Works Superintendent Wayne Ehrich to get repair estimates, the Council directed staff to formally add the project to the city’s strategic plan — without specifying any preference yet for either the repair or replacement option.
“We don’t necessarily even need any bids — just some estimates on what the scope and sequence would be to rehabilitate it,” said Rechtzigel.