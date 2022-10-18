Kenyon Depot

The old train depot, repurposed as a shelter/gathering spot, sits in Depot Park, Kenyon. (Photo by Audrey Kletscher Hebling)

Kenyon’s popular Depot Park appears set to get a makeover, with the City Council embracing recommendations of extensive repairs or even replacement of the deteriorating historic depot, a community gathering spot since the 1970s.

