After rejecting several previous pleas, the Kenyon City Council looks set to finally at least consider allowing city residents to keep a small flock of backyard chickens.
At their April meeting, councilors heeded the request of residents Joe and Briana Jensen and directed city staff to look more deeply into potential models for an ordinance that would allow for chickens to be kept in residentially zoned districts in the city.
Councilors were at least willing to hear more information about the potential ordinance due to the success of urban chicken programs in other communities. Locally, Pine Island and Zumbrota are examples of smaller towns which have successfully implemented similar ordinances.
That said, other communities in the area have pulled back from considering urban chicken ordinances after hearing feedback from residents who don’t want chickens as neighbors, often citing potential noise and smell concerns.
Another big issue is biosecurity. At a time when a highly contagious strain of avian flu led to the loss of roughly 4 million Minnesota birds last year and appears to have returned, owners must be meticulous in taking safety precautions in order to keep their chickens safe.
The good news is that current strains of avian flu don’t appear to pose significant danger to humans. However, in order to mitigate risk to bird health, and provide some safeguards from future strains that could infect humans, most communities require chicken owners to undergo significant health and safety training.
In addition to those requirements for health and safety training, Mayor Doug Henke noted that many communities have chicken ordinances that include limits on the number of chickens allowed on one property, the dimensions of a chicken coop and where it should be located on the property.
Yet with no state or federal law to guide communities, each city which has opted to allow chickens within city limits has had to set their own specific rules, after significant consideration and consultation with chicken owners and concerned community members alike.
Some communities have set out strict regulatory codes — but doing so generally puts a significant and sometimes costly enforcement burden on city staff. Others have accepted a more laissez-faire approach.
Henke and several Councilors said they haven’t decided yet if they’re ready to support urban chickens or not. But they did ask the Jensens to provide additional information and return to the May meeting with a more detailed presentation.
Should the Council decide to proceed with an urban chicken ordinance, it could then direct City Administrator Mark Vahlsing and City Attorney Scott Riggs to come up with a draft ordinance, based on what has worked in other cities. Then, the Council could adapt and revise that proposal to meet the needs and address the concerns of Kenyon residents.
“I will say I’m certainly not against the idea, but at the same time we need to find some decent regulations on it first that will appeal to whoever wants to have chickens,” said Henke. “We also have to look at the concerns of people who really do not wish to have a chicken coop next to their property.”