TrunkorTreat2.JPG

A ghoulish skeleton themed trunk was part of Kenyon's Trunk or Treat on Sunday at Depot Park. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

While difficulties can arise celebrating Halloween on a Monday night, Kenyon Parks and Recreation stepped up to the challenge by offering an alternative solution to cap off October. 

TrunkorTreat1.JPG

Deb Paquin and Norene Story's farm-themed trunk (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
TrunkorTreat.JPG

Bailey Ament and her fellow dinosaurs pose at the Kenyon Trunk or Treat. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
Halgeson.JPG

Kim Hagelson stands with her spooky trunk (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
TrunkorTreat3.JPG

Deb Paquin and Norene Story hand out popcorn at the trunk or treat. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
TrunkorTreat4.JPG

Heidi Haugen poses in front of her "boo-tiful" garden-themed trunk (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
kyl police.JPG

A Kenyon police officer and the Grinch handed out candy. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
TrunkorTreat5.JPG

A food truck serving mini donuts and lemonade was parked at one end of the park's lot. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)

