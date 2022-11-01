While difficulties can arise celebrating Halloween on a Monday night, Kenyon Parks and Recreation stepped up to the challenge by offering an alternative solution to cap off October.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
While difficulties can arise celebrating Halloween on a Monday night, Kenyon Parks and Recreation stepped up to the challenge by offering an alternative solution to cap off October.
On Sunday afternoon at Depot Park, cars pulled into parking lot spaces and popped their trunks for a few hours. For the second year in a row, the Kenyon Parks and Rec committee hosted a Trunk or Treat event. The intention was to create a safe and fun Halloween event for children and adults.
Residents came prepared, adorning their vehicles in unique Halloween decorations. No two cars were the same, each offering different candies and treats for kids and adults willing to stop by and say "Trick or treat!"
Even dogs got to partake in the celebration. One trunk had dog treats had local pooches also dressed in creative costumes.
Those who couldn't participate were invited to sponsor decorations and treats for the event. Signs were put up next to sponsored vehicles with the names of donors and sponsors.
Attendees included Kim Helgeson, a Kenyon City Council member.
"It was a great day; a great turnout," she said. "It helped the community very much."
Deb Paquin and Norene Story handed out fresh popcorn from their own machine. Both said there was a steady flow of people, kids and adults alike.
Heidi Haulgen, coordinator of the Kenyon Community Garden, outfitted her car to match her role in the community. It encouraged trick-or-treaters to visit the "boo-tiful garden."
The Kenyon Police Department showed up in a different holiday spirit, handing out candy as the Grinch.
A nearby playground hosted little ghouls and goblins, all climbing and playing after trick-or-treating. A food truck was brought in to serve lemonade and mini-donuts of different flavors and varieties. Donated hot dogs also were served to hungry guests.
Hagelson said the community came together for the second annual Trunk or Treat.
"We want to thank everyone who came out and made this year's a successful one," she said. "Thanks to everyone who filled their trunks with candy and decorations, the popcorn supplier, the mini donut vendor, Lorentz Meats for the hot dog donation, Milo Peterson Ford for the candy donation for Park and Rec's vehicle and even the car with the treats for the dogs who came out. We couldn't have done it with out you."
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.