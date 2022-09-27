After more than 70 years of service to the people of Kenyon and surrounding areas, a community-focused nonprofit and community fixture is set to close its doors.
Kenyon Area Senior Living, the community’s locally run, ELCA affiliated senior care facility, will close at the beginning of November after receiving approval from the Minnesota Department of Health and giving the required 60 days of notice to residents and staff.
Low wages for care workers have contributed to a particularly severe labor shortage in the senior care industry in recent years. In addition, the number of American seniors is increasing by 100,000 per day as Baby Boomers age, putting further strain on the system.
Yet counterintuitively, the nonprofit’s Board Chairman David Hellstern said that it was inadequate residency levels, not staffing shortages, which forced Kenyon Senior Living’s closure. With just 27 residents, he said the institution was no longer financially viable.
Hellstern said that, while senior care may be a growing industry, the closure of Kenyon’s facilities is very much in line with trends of industry consolidation. Even before announcing that it would close, he noted that Kenyon Area Senior Living had been trimming services for several years.
“Being a local nonprofit, we didn’t have the resources of a larger entity,” he said. “Whereas larger ones look at where to optimize costs, we had no place to scale it down further.”
Along with the overall increase in demand for senior care has come the emergence of ever larger senior care companies and facilities. Though local markets might be no match for the Twin Cities metro, Faribault and Northfield have come to support much larger senior living facilities than Kenyon’s.
Having come to dominate larger communities, some senior living chains are now dipping their toes into local small towns. For example, the recently opened Goodhue Senior Living in Goodhue is managed by Jaybird Senior Living, which has roughly 75 facilities across 7 states.
Facing stiff competition, Kenyon Senior Living’s residential numbers began to dwindle. The facility’s finances accordingly began to look ever more daunting, and Hellstern said that to stay financially sustainable, Kenyon Senior Living would have had to boost its residential numbers by 30-40%.
The facility’s closure may certainly come as a disappointment and a shock to those who appreciated the high quality care their loved ones were able to receive close to home. Even Hellstern said that, just a few short years ago, he never would have anticipated this turn of events.
Fortunately, the overall growth within the industry means that there would seem to be plenty of room for Kenyon Senior Living staff and residents at other local facilities. Hellstern said that’s a large part of the reason the facility’s board felt comfortable moving ahead with the closure — and why the Department of Health greenlighted it.
In just the two weeks following the Sept. 7 announcement that Kenyon Senior Living would close, Hellstern said that 30-40% of residents had already secured a spot at another nearby senior living facility, and most of the rest are well on their way to doing so.
“It really confirmed what we knew to be the case,” Hellstern said. “With how many local units are available, it’s just a matter of where our residents will end up.”