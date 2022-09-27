Kenyon Area Senior Living 1

Kenyon Area Senior Living, also know as Kenyon Sunset Home, will be closing at the start of November. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)

After more than 70 years of service to the people of Kenyon and surrounding areas, a community-focused nonprofit and community fixture is set to close its doors.

Kenyon Area Senior Living 2

Kenyon Area Senior Living has suffered from a lack of resources in recent years. (Josh McGovern/southernminn.com)
Kenyon Area Senior Living Sitting Area

The sitting area in a Rose Wing Unit at Kenyon Area Senior Living. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Load comments