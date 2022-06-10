Come November, Goodhue County residents will have two candidates to consider for county sheriff.
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly is running for re-election, while Goodhue County Emergency Management Director Josh Hanson is also throwing his hat in the race.
Hanson boasts over 23 years of military and public safety experience, with his local law enforcement experience involving almost every aspect of the law enforcement effort in Goodhue County. This includes city and county law enforcement, patrol, special teams and assignments, administration, and command staff.
Kelly has been serving the citizens of Red Wing and Goodhue County for 34 years, with the last four years as county sheriff.
Per Minnesota statute, terms for the county offices of auditor, treasurer, sheriff, recorder, attorney and coroner last four years. The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Hanson
Personal life: Father of two daughters. Married to his wife, Deputy BreAnna Hanson.
Career: Began law enforcement career with Goodhue in 2005, police officer with city of Kenyon in 2007, hired as a patrol deputy with Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 2009. He also was assigned as a Four Seasons & Water Patrol Deputy working in the Recreational Enforcement Division. He also held assignments as a Field Training Officer (FTO), Crime Prevention Specialist, and took on various community engagement roles throughout the county, including Wanamingo.
He was one of the first Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) certified deputies in the office. He attended both the basic and advanced courses to assist the Patrol Division with mental health crises in the field.
Hanson was then assigned to the Goodhue County Multi-Jurisdictional Emergency Response Team (ERT) as a team member and promoted to team leader shortly after, which is his current position. He is also involved in various other functions and special assignments throughout the office.
Mission:"To ensure a well-rounded, highly trained, and competent effort providing public safety services and protection to our citizens, with integrity, community investment, selfless service, courage, compassion, and common sense — In a manner that ensues public trust."
Priorities: A handful of the 17 items of focus include school, business and special event safety and security, county-wide emergency management and preparedness, dispatch, training, establishing a 24/7 mental health crisis response team,budget priority, and a staff mental and physical wellness program.
Learn more at electjoshhanson.com.
Kelly
Personal life: Father of five children, and grandfather to twins. Married to his wife, Mary, for 32 years. Lives on a hobby farm in Hay Creek Township.
Changes implemented as sheriff: One of the changes involved budgeting priorities, as the department has come under budget by $1.9 million dollars, while prioritizing training budget and fully funding programs that have resulted in a highly trained force.
Priorities: Mental health and substance abuse. When he first started, Kelly said he had no patrol deputies trained in Critical Incident Training (CIT), and now they have 13. A peer support team and chaplain program have been implemented in the office, along with another narcotics officer to the task force. Kelly said they also began an outpatient treatment program through the Minnesota Teen Challenge in the ADC.
The county's investigative unit, along with the help of the MN BCA, was able to solve two, 20-year-old death cases where babies were found on the banks of the Mississippi River.