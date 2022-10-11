Though she doesn’t wear a cape, Megan Sabrowsky is a hero to her students.
Each month, the Minnesota Twins and Morrie’s Auto Group recognize an educational worker in what is coined “Twins Territory.” Local Kenyon-Wanamingo second-grade teacher Megan Sabrowsky was named Education Hero for the month of September.
She was nominated by her coworker and friend, Heather Breyer, a paraprofessional at Kenyon-Wanamingo. Sabrowsky taught Breyer’s daughter, Haddie, in the first grade. When Sabrowsky moved up to second grade, she got her again as a student.
“[Because of Sabrowsky], instead of my daughter crying to go to school, she’s excited to go to school,” Breyer said.
Sabrowsky is known to make an esteemed effort to develop relationships with her students, both in and out of the classroom. Sabrowsky attends her students’ athletic events unexpectedly, such as baseball and volleyball games. She volunteers her time outside of school for K-W functions. On top of this, she’s a softball and basketball coach.
When asked how she does it, Sabrowsky said, “I’m not sure, because I don’t drink coffee.”
Sabrowsky follows in her mother’s footsteps, who was also a teacher at Randolph and then Cannon Falls. Growing up the daughter of a teacher, Megan saw the impact the profession has on children. She wanted to walk that path too.
She said she’s learned everything she knows about being a teacher from her mom.
“I’m honored. You come and teach and do your job. You’re not doing it for the recognition. I love teaching, and I love teaching in this district. I’ve been here for eight years. To be nominated was very humbling,” Sabrowsky said. “Teachers in general don’t hear that enough. There’s a lot of good things happening at K-W.”
Sabrowsky’s efforts are certainly noticed by the parents of her students.
Parents of Sabrowsky’s students are certainly noticing those good things.
“She puts in a lot of time and effort for this school,” Breyer said. “She runs a tight ship but also has fun with the kids. It’s a good balance.”
Each month’s Education Hero wins a custom Twins jersey, four tickets to a game, and is celebrated on Minnesota Twins social media platforms. While the Twins are wrapped up their season, Sabrowsky has the option to pick from any game in next year’s schedule. As well, Morrie’s Auto Group provides a $500 Service Center voucher for each month’s winner.
“Teachers and professionals don’t go into this for the money or recognition,” Sabrowsky said. “I like that I got to bring K-W into the spotlight. So many people here do so many great things. There are so many people out there that deserve it.”