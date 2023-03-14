The Kenyon-Wanamingo speech team's season is well under way, with the conference meet at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School set to take place on Saturday, March 18. The subsection and section competitions are then scheduled for April 4 and April 15 respectively.
The team started off its season on a high note in Kasson, with Sophia Culuris and June Sundin each placing in their respective categories. These performances helped the team claim second place among small schools.
First-year coach Katherine Carrick said she is benefiting from being mentored by 18-year veteran coach Rebecca Kunesh.
"Some categories are interpretive selected pieces of writing," Carrick said. "Some humorous, some dramatic. Other categories require a speaker to create their own piece of writing".
The team has done consistently well in the category of "great speeches" with Tate Lewis-douville and Ashley Rechtzigel each regularly placing in the category. Carrick also highlighted June Sundin's poetry program "Tenacious Self", as well as Sophia Culuris who has been double entering with an original piece and "a dramatic interpretation of a young activist from the US who gave her life for peace in the Middle East".
Carrick claims to have had no expectations for her first year as coach, saying "Our success is much welcomed, but not expected. There is a lot of talent in this group of orators".
The Minnesota State High School League lists the following categories as the contest events: creative expression, discussion, duo interpretation, extemporaneous reading, extemporaneous speaking, great speeches, humorous interpretation, informative speaking, original oratory, serious drama interpretation, serious poetry interpretation, serious prose interpretation, and storytelling.
Each competitor must participate in one of these categories. Students are scored over three rounds in groups of five to six to a classroom.
Co-captains Ashley Rechtzigel and Sophia Culuris, along with prose speaker June Sundin lead the team into Saturday's conference meet with high hopes.
Another event is being held specifically for the public to observe. The K-W speech showcase is set to occur on April 13 at the high school. The event begins at 6 p.m. Carrick pointed out that the public is invited and encouraged to attend this showcase.