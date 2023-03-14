The Kenyon-Wanamingo speech team's season is well under way, with the conference meet at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School set to take place on Saturday, March 18. The subsection and section competitions are then scheduled for April 4 and April 15 respectively.

kw speech 2023

Front, L to R: Olivar Breyer, Hailee Bolton, Adalee Geisinger, Jordan Blowers. Back, L to R: Tate Lewis-douville, Ashley Rechtzigel (co-captain), Sophia Culuris (co-captain), June Sundin, Addison Donkers. (Photo courtesy Katherine Carrick)

Tags

Load comments